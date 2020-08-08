Rocksteady confirms that ‘Suicide Squad’ game is in development

A Suicide Squad game from Batman Arkham series developer Rocksteady is in development, with a full announcement coming in two weeks.

Rocksteady Studios has posted a teaser for a Suicide Squad game announcement on 22 August at DC’s virtual FanDome event. There’s not much to see, although the crosshairs on Superman suggests the villains-doing-good team might have at least one unusual opponent this time around.

Rocksteady’s last game was 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, a widely acclaimed finale to the Batman Arkham series that the studio began in 2009. The success of Batman: Arkham Asylum led to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment acquiring Rocksteady in 2010.

The Suicide Squad was adapted into a film by the same name for the DC Cinematic Universe in 2016, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Her character was spun off into a standalone movie, Birds of Prey, which premiered earlier this year.

The bigger question is whether or not the new game will break significantly from Rocksteady’s earlier formula. The Arkham games were known for their mix of puzzle solving and a unique brawling system that made Batman shine — Suicide Squad by its nature is based on a team that isn’t as interested in detective work. It could be an evolution of the Arkham design, or it could represent a major shift in design.