Rocksalt announces the opening of Rocksalt CPH ApS

Rocksalt Interactive announced a new addition to their family, Rocksalt CPH Aps. Located in Copenhagen’s central business district, it will be ably headed by Christine Thaarup as the managing director. Christine is a games industry veteran and the team is proud to have her on board.

Thaarup is a business development executive with solid experience from International media industries. She has spent the last 16 years in games with IOI in Copenhagen, establishing Eidos Shanghai and leading new markets business development for Square Enix in London and Tokyo.

Previously, Thaarup has worked on high-quality European film and TV series as an executive producer with Egmont/Nordisk Film. She has a deep insight in the creative, organizational, and business development aspects within the games and film industries, having a core executive knowledge of strategy development and execution, re-organization, outsourcing partnership enablement and contract development. Her work involves an international, cross-cultural understanding from her 22 years of doing business in Asia – ‘guanxi’!

Lately, Thaarup has consulted for Danish and International companies, developing their strategic new markets, interactive products, production partners and identifying and running due diligence of M&A targets. She has guided businesses to Asia, as well as built cross-cultural teams with efficient production workflow for high-quality digital media and design.

As managing director of Rocksalt CPH ApS, Thaarup will be expanding the business and connect across Europe.