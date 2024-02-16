Revenant Esports’ Valorant player Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar, has been enlisted by Kreo as its first Kreo Athlete, making the 26-year-old one of the few PC esports players to secure an exclusive brand partnership. Kreo is a consumer electronics company that targets gamers and artists.

As a Kreo Athlete, SkRossi will have access to official products of the company, and will play a pivotal role in various Kreo activations while contributing to the development of new products tailored to the needs of professional PC gamers.

Kreo CEO Ishan Sukul stated, “We recognised Rossi’s talent even before we started Kreo. India needs more trailblazers in the gaming, esports sectors, individuals who become larger than life and inspire the next 10 million pros. After just one chat with him, we could see he’s destined to do larger things, not just for Valorant, but for the entire esports sector in India. Our partnership with him is not quite simple, it’s a symbiotic relationship which we’ll both nurture to launch quality gear that brings in the next pros to the arena.”

Expressing his excitement on being selected as the inaugural Kreo athlete, SkRossi said, “It’s an exhilarating feeling to be chosen as the first Kreo athlete. My objective has always been to continually enhance my skills while also serving as a source of inspiration for budding gamers across the nation. This vision resonates with Kreo, and I am eager to collaborate with a brand that recognises the needs of an average Indian gamer with budget-friendly and trustworthy products.”

Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia added, “We are immensely proud to have facilitated this collaboration between our peripherals partner, Kreo, and our star athlete, SkRossi. I have had the privilege of knowing SkRossi for years, and his relentless commitment to his craft is truly commendable. Therefore, he is the perfect choice for a Kreo Athlete, empowering him to further elevate his status by aligning with a pioneering peripheral brand for gaming.”

SkRossi’s gaming career encompasses more than five years. He competed in Counter-Strike before transitioning to Valorant. As a Valorant player, he has secured numerous first-place finishes. He represented Global Esports in Riot Games’ Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific last year, competing in South Korea.