Esports organisation Revenant Esports has completed its BGMI lineup with the additions of Ritesh “Fierce” Nawandar and Nishant “Apollo.” The two players will join Sensei and MJ on the roster for Revenant Esports in BGMI.

Fierce is a decorated BGMI player, having competed professionally since 2021. During the suspension period on BGMI, the player competed in New State Mobile, even winning the Battle Adda – New State in April 2023. Now, the player is all set to represent Revenant Esports in BGMI.

He is joined by Apollo, another experienced player who has been competing since 2021. He has played for teams like ORB Hustlers and Rivalry Esports. Most recently, he was a part of Nigma Galaxy, where he won the Rooter Invitational Series 2022.

Commenting on joining Revenant Esports, Fierce, said, “I am thrilled to be joining Revenant Esports and competing alongside Sensei, MJ, and Apollo. Our roster is one of the most experienced ones in the country right now with each of us fitting into the team perfectly. I look forward to competing with the team and trying to bring home as many trophies as we can.”

The complete roster is as follows:

Deepak “SENSEI” Negi

Harshit “MJ” Mahajan

Ritesh “Fierce” Nawandar

Nishant “Apollo”

Commenting on the new BGMI lineup, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We couldn’t be more excited to reveal our complete BGMI lineup. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) remains India’s most popular esports title, and we at Revenant are looking forward to making moves in this game as well as we have with our other lineups.”