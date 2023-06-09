Hyderabad-based Gladiators Esports, a new name in the Indian esports scene, has pulled back the curtains on its BGMI roster.

The lineup has been competing together ever since BGMI was re-launched in the country. It includes:

Ammar “Destro” Khan

“Justin” Nadar

Parth “DeltaPG” Garg

Pawan “Shogun” Kumar

The team competed in the Nodwin Gaming BGMI Pro Scrims as well as the Villager Esports Domin8R Series recently under the moniker Team Destro. The Nodwin Gaming BGMI Pro Scrims was their first outing together as a team and they were placed third against the top BGMI squads of the country, taking home a prize pool of Rs 80,000. Now, they are storming into the Skyesports Champions Series, as one of the 24 semifinalists, to fight for the Rs 25,00,000 prize pool.

The team is headlined by Destro, who is a veteran in the scene. He has been competing professionally since 2019, even representing India at the Peacekeeper Elite Streamer Championship in 2020. He was also a part of Skylightz Gaming, with whom he won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, the first major official esports event for BGMI. Most recently, he was a part of Chemin Esports along with Justin and DeltaPG. As a team, they have several accolades including a first place in the Skyesports Pro League and a second-place finish in the Rooter Invitational Series last year.

Destro said, “With BGMI coming back, we wanted to stick together as a team while working with an organisation which believes in nurturing promising talent. Gladiators Esports, despite being a new name in the scene, offered us just that. Shogun’s addition to the squad has also come very naturally and our performance has been better than we expected. I look forward to competing and hopefully winning the upcoming tournaments.”

Shogun is a new name in the Indian esports scene who is making his tier-one debut with Gladiators Esports. The player was scouted by the organisation in line with its vision of bringing a combination of tier one players along with promising11 talent to create the perfect team. Shogun has been competing in tier-one scrims for a while now, and his consistent form along with in-game mechanical skills make him a player to look out for.

Commenting on entering BGMI as the organisation’s first esports lineup, Gladiators Esports Director Pradeep said, “As a new esports organisation, it was important for us to sign veterans to cement a name for ourselves while also giving rising talents a chance to shine. This lineup has given us just that. We believe that their skills and experience will be an asset to our team and we look forward to seeing them compete at the highest level.”