Report: Video game industry suffered nearly 10 billion credential stuffing

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, everyone (especially gamers) looked for alternative ways to socialize since PC cafes, gaming houses, bars/pubs, and other social gathering points were all closed since the early months of 2020. The availability of cross-platform gameplay, as well as gaming-friendly social platforms (e.g., Discord), enabled a common element of interaction.

In April, Steam reported a record-setting day, shortly after the previous record was set in March. On 4 April, 24 million players were online, with 8 million of them in-game at the time the record was set. In fact, if you look at the Steam metrics in Figure 1, you can see that Q1 2020 — when most of the pandemic-based lockdowns took place — included steady increases in gamer interaction and consistent play times. This was the reason which has spiked the rate of accounts being compromised .

Steam Fig.1

In the spring of 2020, working with esports company DreamHack, Akamai sent a survey to gamers to gather their insights on security as it relates to their gaming experience. The initial survey results include 1,253 responses from European gamers, followed by a second set of questions and answers from 369 of the original respondents.

Akamai published the State of the Internet / Security report, Gaming: You Can’t Solo Security. The report reveals that high volumes of attacks were used to target video game companies and players between 2018 and 2020. It also notes an uptick in attack traffic that correlates with COVID-19-related lockdowns.