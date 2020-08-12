Report: Interest in various game genres driving players to download new games on mobile

Facebook Gaming, in partnership with Facebook IQ and mobile game insight and analytics specialist GameRefinery, have announced the launch of a new mobile gaming report: ‘Genre and great games – Understanding Audiences and Designing Better Mobile Games’. The report is made after surveying 13k mobile gamers.

“With this genre report, we sought to understand people’s motivations for downloading a specific game, what role community plays in mobile gaming and how gamers respond to ads. By truly understanding these factors, mobile game marketers and developers can equip themselves with the knowledge they need to continue to generate revenue, as well as create engaging, useful content for their target audiences,” said Facebook vice president of Global Gaming Rick Kelley.



Here are the insights from the report