Tata Sky Binge adds VOOT Select and VOOT Kids to strengthen its OTT play

Expanding its content catalogue to meet the growing entertainment requirements across age groups, Tata Sky Binge, Tata Sky’s OTT aggregator service, has partnered with Viacom18 Digital Ventures to provide access to premium content of VOOT Select, and kids-focussed VOOT Kids to its growing subscriber base.

Aggregating the best OTT apps under a single interface and subscription, Tata Sky Binge+ gives access to eight premium streaming services such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe and now Voot Select and Voot Kids. It can be accessed via Amazon Fire TV Stick- Tata Sky Edition and the Tata Sky Binge+ Android powered Smart Set-top box, and also offers three months of Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost.

This partnership will add TV shows from Viacom18 and Voot Originals, along with the most-loved cartoon characters from Indian and International shows, to Tata Sky Binge+. Customers can watch originals, exclusive international content, cult blockbuster movies in multiple languages and a versatile collection of thousands of videos, e-books, quizzes and audio stories for children with an aim to aid their holistic development.

Commenting on the partnership, Tata Sky chief commercial and content officer Pallavi Puri said, “Keeping customer requirements at the forefront, we have continued to expand the library for Tata Sky Binge with OTT apps that offer the most popular and relatable content for the entire family. In the current environment when children are facing a dearth of entertainment options, adding VOOT Kids will enhance the entertainment experience for kids with a balanced library of fun and learning content. Further, with Voot Select, we will open the doors to Viacom18’s exciting library of movies and top Indian TV shows – all available 24 hours before TV.”

The partnership will reconceptualise the way content is consumed on television in the age of connected devices and will help cater to a wide set of underserved audiences, giving a fillip to consumer satisfaction quotient.

With VOOT Select, Tata Sky Binge users can access a host of exciting content, including many Voot Originals like Asur, Marzi, Raiker Case, Illegal and a plethora of channels under Viacom18 – Colors (Hindi), MTV, Nickelodeon, Colors Kannada, Colors Marathi, Colors Bangla, and others.

At a time when kids are compelled to stay indoors and there has been an increased demand for content to keep them safely engaged at home, the partnership with VOOT Kids will provide the perfect destination for kids on Tata Sky Binge. Kids will be able to enjoy thousands of hours of popular Indian and international shows, with 200+ cartoons – including favourites like Pokemon, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Motu Patlu, Dora the Explorer, Ben 10 and Avatar – 150+ audio stories, 500+ eBooks and 5000+ educational quizzes.

“At VOOT, we believe in building a versatile and immersive digital ecosystem that will add value to our users with path-breaking and diverse content experiences. With an increase in demand for content consumption, be it entertainment through VOOT Select or fun learning through VOOT Kids, this promising collaboration with Tata Sky Binge will help us cater and reach out to a larger audience base. We are delighted to partner with a like-minded brand who resonates with our ideologies and will help us make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all our viewers,” added Viacom18 Digital Ventures COO Gourav Rakshit.

Tata Sky subscribers can access the library of premium OTT apps on Tata Sky Binge via the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition for Rs. 299/-per month. New and existing Tata Sky customers can avail a Tata Sky Binge+ connection at an offer price of Rs. 3999/- which includes six months subscription to the Tata Sky Binge platform. Tata Sky Binge customers on the FireTV stick or the Android Box also get access to the last seven days of missed shows (based on linear entitlement.