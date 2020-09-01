Prakash Javadekar: Ministry is partnering with Bombay IIT to create a gamification center

At the CII SummitFX, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change, union minister of information and broadcasting and heavy industries and public enterprises Prakash Javadekar has shared that Ministry is partnering with Bombay IIT to create a gamification center.

“We have founded an expert committee to form the centre and IMB Committee has submitted its report. And we are tying up with Bombay IIT for creating the gamification center,” revealed Javadekar.

Additionally, he stressed that this will become the forum for all entrepreneurs which will engage the development of the ecosystem. He stressed that ‘this is the landmark decision and gamification is a new avenue which has given a boost.’

“Animation, VFX and gaming content is not only a sunrise industry but a very promising industry and I am sure India has great potential to become a leader in this field. This is fast-growing sector gamification and animation can become a major export for the country and become a wealth generator,” said he.

Earlier prime minister Narendra Modi has said that India should tap into the huge potential in the digital gaming arena by developing games that are inspired by its culture and folk tales.

Before Javadekar, ministry of information and broadcasting secretary Amit Khare shared that the Government of India plans to develop an AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic sector) Centre for Excellence along with the Industrial Design Centre of IIT Bombay. He added, “The Centre will provide a place where different technologies, developments in the field of animation, gaming will be brought to one place. It will also train the thought leaders in the field of AVGC.”

The center is likely to come off the ground in the next one-two years. The ministry is looking at gamification as value-based reform. According to the minister, the sector has the potential to change the way we educate our children.