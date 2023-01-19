PokerBaazi to commence its third edition of National Poker Series India 2023

India’s Poker tournament series – National Poker Series India 2023, hosted on PokerBaazi, is expected to commence its third edition in 2023. National Poker Series India over the last two editions has witnessed immense success. The overwhelming participation was not just restricted to the metros, even tier two and tier 3 three cities saw an impressive number of players playing and winning the medals thereby proving the growing popularity of Poker across India.

The tournament’s year-on-year growth has been an eye-opener for many with the 2021 edition registering 83,000 entries and last year’s edition drawing as many as 96,000 entries. National Poker Series, since its inception, has glorified the heroes of Indian Poker and recognises the skill involved in this mind sport.

In the last two editions Maharashtra (94), and New Delhi (82) have been leading the medal tally with Rajasthan (46) Uttar Pradesh (41), Haryana (39) completing the top five. While states have been giving each other a run for the glory, individual players have also ensured that they give each other cut-throat competition.

In 2021, Mohd. Azhar Tak (3) – Rajasthan, Ankit Wadhawan (3) – Punjab, Kritagya Sharma (3) – New Delhi lead the medals tally. Whereas in 2022, Shagun Jain (6) – Rajasthan, Dhaval Doshi (4) – Mah

arashtra and, Rohit Begwani (4) – Rajasthan completed the podium positions with an even higher count of medals.

With the tournament likely to see more participation even from the hinterlands of India, National Poker Series will continue with its tradition to give an opportunity to its podium finishers to compete in the world’s largest international poker tournament –in Las Vegas, Nevada.