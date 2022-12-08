Pocket52, one of India’s renowned online poker brands, is celebrating its four-year anniversary with the launch of Pocket52’s Pocket-Friendly Series (PFS), which was held from 1 to 7 December. This will be followed by a Birthday Freeroll on 13 December 6:00 PM, Pocket Poker Championship (PPC) from 14 to 22 December and 25 lakhs GTD Bracelet on the 18 of December. The brand has also introduced a year-end bash for Poker enthusiasts for the entire month. These Poker series will reward winners with jaw-dropping prizes throughout the month.

Being launched in the festive month of December, all these series will be the highlight of the year for Poker enthusiasts. Players will have a chance to win rewards from a large pool of options like multi-table tournaments, leaderboards, pocket-friendly series, freerolls, live streams, social media contests, and more.

As part of the celebration offers, players will have the option to play all multi-table tournaments with the lowest buy-ins, starting from INR 770 for a guaranteed prize pool of two lakhs and INR 1100 for a guaranteed prize pool of 10 lakhs. Select players will win bracelets worth 25 lakhs. The grand birthday freeroll is set to be worth four lakhs on Tuesday, 13 December at 6 pm. Poker enthusiasts will get a 100 per cent bonus on their first deposit of up to INR 15,000.

The Birthday Bash Poker series held for the month of December will provide players an opportunity to win a share from the grand INR 4.1 crores guaranteed reward.

Commenting on this, Pocket52 director Nitesh Salvi said, “It gives us immense joy to be celebrating the brand’s fourth year anniversary. Our players are the reason for our success and have been our guiding force towards achieving this milestone. As we celebrate with our users, we want to make the most of spreading the thrill and joy of spirited gameplay. Hope our users enjoy the celebrations and I wish them a great festive season.”