Online game-making platform dot big bang has been announced as the headline sponsor of the world’s biggest game making event, the Global Game Jam.

Last year, 33,000 jammers made 5,858 games in over 100 countries, taking part either virtually, or at in-person sites located all around the world. The 2023 jam is happening between 29 January to 5 February, and registrations for are now open.

dot big bang is a platform to make, play, and share games that caters to game developers of all levels. For beginners, it offers a path into game development, and for experienced game jammers, a fully-fledged browser-based game engine that’s packed with convenient tools.

With real-time remote collaboration, simple multiplayer, a vast library of community-made objects and scripts, and the ability to share games with anyone in the world via a simple link, dot big bang is an ideal tool for game jamming.

The Global Game Jam and dot big bang share the goal of empowering people to make and share great games, from school-kids, to students, gamedev enthusiasts, and experienced developers.

dot big bang’s CEO Robert Anderberg says of the sponsorship: “We’re privileged to be sponsoring the Global Game Jam for a second year. It’s a unique, inspiring event and we’re looking forward to seeing what people make!”

The Global Game Jam say: “The GGJ is the starting point for countless game developers who have turned a moment of bravery to join GGJ into a successful and sustainable career in game development.”

There are plenty of helpful resources for people using dot big bang at the Global Game Jam, including developer documentation, and a thriving Discord to ask questions, get help, talk to the devs, and meet the community. Keep an eye on dot big bang’s YouTube, Twitch and social media to see more Global Game Jam content, including a wrap up stream of games made at the event, with a renowned special guest streamer as host.