Pocket52 introduces Ship-it September poker tournament series

Pocket52, is hosting, Ship – It September poker tournament series, which includes super exciting 2000+ Poker MTTs with guaranteed rewards worth 4.5 crores including platform’s leaderboard rewards of 19 Lac. Additionally, Gold worth Rs. 2 Lac is also there and it will take place from 1 September, 2020, to 30 September, 2020.

The 30-day long Ship It September series will have money guaranteed, daily tournaments like Pocket Lunch and Pocket Dinner, each with Rs. 1.5 Lac guaranteed prize-pool and buy-in of Rs. 1100. For daily players, the platform offers High Tea, Pocket Jacks, Bottoms Up, with a guaranteed prize pool of Rs. 70,000, Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively.

The primetime tournaments of the platform are Pocket Aces with 15 Lac prize (Sunday), Pocket Kings with 7.5 Lac prize (Friday and Saturday), Pocket Whopper with 3 Lac prize (Thursday), and Gladiator (Tuesday and Wednesday) and Pocket Queens (Monday) with 2.5 Lac prize. Prime time tournaments are scheduled daily at 8 PM.

Pocket 52 co-founder and CEO Nitesh Salvi quoted, “Designed to give player friendly poker experience, the tournament offering at Pocket52 is fully diversified, catering to micro-stakes, small-stakes, mid-stakes, and high-stakes players alike. The record-breaking participation from poker players across all segments, in the previous series, has driven us to provide a democratized online poker experience. Indians are good with Mathematics and therefore, poker a sport they can excel at. Hence, I think a micro-stake, fast-paced, series like Speed, with buy-ins as low as ₹11 and ₹22 gives an opportunity to everyone to play and compete for lucrative guaranteed prize-pool.”

Exclusively, for new users at Pocket52, there is a chance to hit a big score with 1 Lac GTD SignUp Freeroll, scheduled every Sunday at 6:00 PM. This September, the platform offers a much higher guaranteed prize-pool for SignUp Freeroll as compared to 15K prize in August.

There are four leaderboards in total. The first 15 days of September will feature Ship It 1.0, an 8.5 Lac leaderboard, and Sail It 1.0 a 1 Lac leaderboard. Similarly, the last 15 days of September feature Ship It 2.0 with 8.5 Lac in leaderboard prizes and Sail It 2.0 with 1 lac leaderboard rewards. The cumulative prize-pool of Rs. 19 Lac will be shared among 50 leaderboard rankers.

The weekly attraction for avid poker players is the Golden Sundays at Pocket52. With the 5 LAC guaranteed prize Bracelet, scheduled every Sunday at 5:00 PM, the platform additionally is giving away a Gold worth of Rs. 50K to the winner.