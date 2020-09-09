Fingers crossed! The Jury process for AVGC 40 Under 40 is now on

The AVGC sector is one of the most creative and diverse industries, drawing enthusiasts from across the country. The sector is glorified by some luminous minds of the nation. And Animation Xpress takes pride in honouring them.

Being a part of this industry for more than 15 years, AnimationXpress thinks it is the right time to bring some of these names to the limelight. AVGC 40 Under 40 is an initiative to recognise the fine 40 individuals under the age of 40 from the Indian AVGC ecosystem.

The entries which were accepted from across the AVGC ecosystem and its sub sectors are being judged by a proficient jury panel, and the final list will be revealed online soon.

The prolific jury panel includes, Punnaryug Artvision founder and FICCI chairman Ashish Kulkarni, Toonz Animation CEO P. Jayakumar, Climb Media director Kireet Khurana, Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka, Industry Veteran; 369 Media and Entertainment founder Krishna Desai, DNEG Mumbai VFX Supervisor Tim McGovern, Makuta VFX Division Head and Chief Technical Director Pete Draper, Sun TV Network Cluster Head Kavitha Jubain, Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha, Lakshya Digital Title Production Head, Director Anando Banarjee.

Choosing the best from the best is surely a task, and the jury panel is doing a wonderful job. The results will be out soon and we can’t wait. How excited are you?

Stay tuned to Animation Xpress for more updates on 40 Under 40!