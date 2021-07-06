PlayerzPot launches online rummy on their platform

PlayerzPot, has launched Online Rummy on their platform. After receiving remarkable response on their other gaming formats, the platform has over 5 million active users as a result of their best-in-class services and has now come up with exciting features for RMG enthusiasts.

The company decided to launch online Rummy in response to its growing popularity and the love for the game, among Indians. PlayerzPot has consistently been adding new games in their endeavor to keep new and existing users engaged on the platform. Currently, PlayerzPot has 9 sports on the platform. With a vision to become a one-point gaming destination, we started with casual games too. We have successfully launched seven casual games in less than eight months and are on our right growth path. The company recently went through a rebranding exercise and stands by its promise of enhancing user experience through the introduction of skill games. The brand’s new tagline ‘India Ka Naya Maidan’ emphasizes the platform’s dedication to continuously innovate with new features spanning fantasy games, casual games, and now Real Money Games to establish itself as India’s ultimate gaming destination.

Speaking on the launch PlayerzPot CEO Sunil Yadav, said, “Our decision to launch rummy on our platform was driven primarily by the game’s popularity and our user’s demand for the same. The market for skill-based and fantasy-based games has experienced tremendous growth. We are confident that by launching new games like Rummy, we will continue giving our users the finest and most engaging online gaming experiences. We are analyzing the data and using predictive analytics to mold player’s behavior”.

This year we are anticipating a growth of 3X in user base and 10X in Revenue. With new games and diversification of our Real Money Gaming portfolio we want to meet the Gen Z target audience. Always striving to deliver the best experience possible, PlayerzPot ensures that new games, features, and offers are constantly being added to appeal to a larger audience and have something for everyone. We will also be adding a few more casual games in our portfolio.