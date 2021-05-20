‘Outriders’ surpasses 3.5 million unique players worldwide within a month of its launch

SQUARE ENIX has announced that Outriders, the RPG-Shooter where survival demands aggression, surpassed 3.5 million unique players worldwide in its first month from 1 April to 1 May 2021, according to internal data. With acclaim from both players and critics across the globe, Outriders is on track to become the company’s next major franchise.

Square Enix External Studios co-head of studio Jon Brooke said, “With over 3.5 million unique players, average play times of over 30 hours and extremely high engagement for co-operative play, we and the amazing team at People Can Fly are so excited with this initial success. Launching a new game IP is never easy and we remain very grateful for the community’s support and feedback – we continue to listen carefully and want to assure everyone that we are committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months. We also look forward to expanding on Outriders in the future.”

Outriders is a RPG-Shooter set in an original dark sci-fi world. The last of humanity slowly bleeds out in the trenches of the wild and unforgiving world of Enoch, and a player awake as one of the last of the Outriders and an Altered, infused with incredible powers. Journey across a hostile planet where everything has hyper-evolved to kill the player. A player can choose from four different classes and use deep and flexible character customisation to build their own play style, collect twisted and beautiful guns and gear, and wield destructive and dominating powers. Stay aggressive, kill to heal and take the fight to their enemies in single-player or with up to three players in co-op, as they explore the unknown across an epic story campaign.

The free Outriders demo is currently available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, Xbox One, as well as Steam and GeForce Now on PC. Additionally, beginning on 18 May through the end of the month, Square Enix is offering a variety of limited time price promotions across all platforms. Check online stores and retailers for details.

Outriders launched on 1 April 2021, and is now available on PlayStation5; PlayStation4; Xbox Series X|S; Xbox One; Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce NOW on PC; and Google Stadia.