Octro announces worldwide launch of ‘Octro Poker’

Octro has announced the worldwide launch of Octro Poker, an immersive 3D poker app. The game is available to be played in real-time in different modes like Blind Poker, 5 Card Poker, Slots in the Texas Hold’em variant.

It has unique 3D visuals with features like player personalisations, private tables with voice chat, detailed player statistics, poker tournaments and rewards. Funded by Sequoia Capital, Octro already runs the largest three card casino mobile game- Teen Patti in India.

Commenting on the new game, Octro founder and CEO Saurabh Aggarwal said, “Our vision is to build Octro Poker as a destination for #allthingspoker. The game has been designed for worldwide market, with a special focus on private tables (home games) with voice chat, where players can choose to play only with their friends. Game and Player statistics (VPIP, PFR, Raise/Fold per cent and so on) that we show at the end of every game on private table is industry first globally. We will soon be launching multi-table tournaments and private clubs!”

The recent increase in the amount of time people spend online has brought about a resurgence in online poker. Since social distancing and lockdowns took effect, online poker playing has increased by more than 50 per cent in certain countries. New players are also eager to get into the game, with first-time poker players increasing by more than 200 per cent in the same period.