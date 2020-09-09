The next Legend of Zelda adventure is coming very soon. Nintendo revealed a new title called Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which will launch on the Switch this year.

The game, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo, looks to be a successor of sorts to the original Hyrule Warriors from 2014. That game combined the massive battles of Dynasty Warriors with the lore and history of Zelda. The new game is set 100 years before Breath of the Wild, where players can experience the great calamity that influenced the events of BOTW.

The announcement comes a week after Nintendo revealed a huge slate of Super Mario news, including a new AR-enabled version of Mario Kart, a modern iteration of the Game & Watch handheld, and a handful of classic 3D Mario games coming to the Switch.

Playable characters include Link, Zelda, and the four Champions: Daruk, Mipha, Revali, and Urbosa. Nintendo promises “a robust story that depicts the events, relationships and dramatic moments of the Great Calamity in captivating detail.” The art style of Breath of the Wild will carry over to the new Hyrule Warriors.