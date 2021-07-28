MSI created brand-new women in gaming show – ‘MSI Presents #WomenInGaming’

Following on from a successful campaign for International Women’s Day 2021, leading hardware brand MSI has created the brand-new show – ‘MSI Presents #WomenInGaming’. In an industry predominantly built by men, MSI realises how important it is to help make a positive change. The show will feature some of the leading women from the gaming and tech world, sharing their experiences and advice on life in this space.

“50 per cent of all women in the UK play games, and of which only 28 per cent are acknowledged as gamers or represented in the gaming industry,” as per MSI media release.

This six-episode series aims to give an open platform to discuss different topics including the difficulties and issues women have faced over the years. Each episode, hosted by partnered streamer and Twitch Ambassador Djarii, will feature a special guest from the industry aiming to give help and advice to people wanting to follow in their footsteps.

Check out the highlights of the first episode that aired here which saw the brilliant Holiwhirl as the special guest.

The second episode featuring BlueEyed_Beth will air on today 6pm BST at Djarii’s official Twitch channel.