Here is Activison Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick’s letter addressing the harassment and discrimination allegations

Activison Blizzard employees planned to walkout today in response to the company’s handling of sexual harassment allegations brought by the state of California. Before that could happen, the company’s CEO Bobby Kotick has released a letter to all employees, investors, and the public — who has witnessed company’s struggle with allegations of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

According to The Verge earlier, nearly one-third of the company’s employees signed a condemning open letter where Activision Blizzard’s initial response to the allegations, on which Kotick’s letter addresses that head-on: “Our initial responses to the issues we face together, and to your concerns, were, quite frankly, tone deaf.”

He further shared, “I have asked the law firm WilmerHale to conduct a review of our policies and procedures to ensure that we have and maintain best practices to promote a respectful and inclusive workplace. This work will begin immediately. The WilmerHale team will be led by Stephanie Avakian, who is a member of the management team at WilmerHale and was most recently the Director of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement.”

Also, the company aims to remove some of its in-game content. “We have heard the input from employee and player communities that some of our in-game content is inappropriate. We are removing that content,” writes Kotick.

Here is the letter that shared in detail on all the actions that the company will be taking: