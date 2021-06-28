 Mobius to receive investment from angel investors

Gaming tech startup Mobius revealed that new investors- Morgan Stanley former managing director and currently runs Irep Credit Naresh Naik, serial angel investor and Astir IT Solutions founder, CEO at Kishore Ganji and a part of Hyderabad Angels and a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare business Rajesh Manthena will be making an investment in the company as per Live Mint.

“Mobius’ ability to leverage best-in-class technology processes and deep industry expertise has enabled it to rapidly grow revenues. With its proven business model, Mobius has been able to scale better than its peers in the industry while being capital efficient,” said Naik.



The investment amount has not been disclosed yet but the startup aims to bolster brand’s future business plans with the received amount.

“We’ve made great progress over the past one year as evidenced by the platform’s consistent growth. This round of financing will be instrumental as we continue to invest in our technology, people, products and customer acquisition in order to further fuel our growth.We have established very healthy unit economics and have been able to scale our business funnels at very low user acquisition costs. This year we are launching new products on the platform and a next-gen upgrade which will position us as the best gaming platform in India,’’ said Mobius CEO Prashanth Joshua.