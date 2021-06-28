‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ animated special to premiere on Disney

While Disney Channel’s Descendants series wrapped up in 2019, Descendants 3, a new movie featuring your favourite Villain Kids is on its way. Disney has announced that the upcoming animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding will be coming to Disney Channel on 13 August. The special will air after the newest Disney channel’s original movie Spin.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding invites viewers to Mal (Dove Cameron) and King Ben’s (Mitchell Hope) wedding. Happily-ever-after continues for Auradon’s power couple as they prepare to say “I do” at an epic celebration with their friends and family, but Hades threatens to ruin it all. “For many years our love was tried,” Dove says via voiceover in the trailer. “But our connection could not be denied. A million moments led to this … where the bride and groom will share a kiss.”

The original cast from the trilogy will return to voice their now-iconic characters, including Dove Cameron as Mal, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Mitchell Hope as Ben, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast, Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog, and Cheyenne Jackson as Hades.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding, by Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon and Ricky Roxburgh, is based on the Descendants movies by Parriott and McGibbon (The Starter Wife, Runaway Bride). The animated special is directed by Salvador Simo (Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, upcoming Dragonkeeper) and produced by Final Frontier Entertainment.

From Left to Right: Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Mitchell Hope, Dove Cameron and Booboo Stewart (Image credit: Disney Channel)

The special will acknowledge the absence of the character Carlos, played by the late Cameron Boyce, in the storyline and Boyce’s memory also will be honored in the telecast. Boyce tragically passed away in July 2019 due to ongoing medical conditions. “I don’t love the idea of doing it without Cameron, I don’t know what the plot would be and I don’t know what it would look like,” Dove shared at the time. “But I also love the franchise and I love [director] Kenny [Ortega], and I love Disney and I love that cast. I loved that time in my life. There is nothing that I can say for sure, but I definitely can say that it is not out of the question.”

Additionally, on 13 August audiences will also get to watch the TV premiere of Disney-Pixar’s animated blockbuster Toy Story 4 at 6:15 pm ET/PT. You can catch Descendants: The Royal Wedding at 8 pm ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.