Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse announced today that its romance detective title, Tears of Themis, will launch its limited-time event.

Be of one mind, and enjoy the lovely sunshine and gentle breeze together. Players can accompany Luke or Artem on a tourist destination known as Zhaonan for a romantic getaway in the mesmerising landscape of the mountains or by the beautiful tranquility of the lakes.

The main story of Tears of Themis takes place in the fictitious city of Stellis, where players kick off their legal career as a rookie attorney, solving cases and issues by conducting investigations and debates. When the darkness hidden beneath finally unveils itself, a sinister force that threatens justice and order slowly begins to surface. The four male protagonists with distinct personalities, also known as the members of the NXX Investigation Team, provide continuous support and assistance throughout this journey. Relationships blossom with the establishment of mutual trust and close cooperation.

The limited-time event “Cozy Couple’s Getaway II” will be available on 13 March 2023. Players can choose their preferred travel route and accompany the male lead to various scenic spots, capturing the beautiful moments of this romantic vacation. Completion of each scenic spot will trigger an exclusive voice message from the corresponding male lead.

The Event Shadow of Themis will also be available, with a rate-up for Luke SSR “Prosperous Shade” and Artem SSR “Hook of Love.” As the gentle breeze caresses the sea of flowers, players will be able to listen to the echoes of Luke’s love—a promise to protect and be with the player. As water splashes beneath the clear blue sky, Artem’s azure eyes emanate tender affection, conveying unwavering understanding and care.

The Cozy Couple’s Getaway II all-new dynamic Invitations will also be released, and players can purchase Luke’s all-new dynamic Invitation “Roses in the Mountain” and Artem’s all-new dynamic Invitation “The Calm Horizon” from the event page. Players can also obtain a variety of rich rewards during the event: complete all the contents of Luke’s Travel Route to receive Luke Event R Card “Following the Wind” for free, complete all the contents of Artem’s Travel Route to receive Artem Event R Card “In the Rain” for free, and complete both Travel Routes to be rewarded with the Event-Limited “Overflowing Feelings” Badge, S-Chips, Event R Card Fragments, and other fruitful rewards!

Tears of Themis officially launched on 29 July 2021 on both Android and iOS. Game text is available in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean, with dubbing available in Chinese, Japanese and Korean.