What is capoeira

Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and martial arts. In capoeira they use fast and flexible movements that resemble a dance. The main elements of capoeira are kicking, blocking and different acrobatic elements such as flips and somersaults. An important part of capoeira is the game in which two practitioners perform in pairs, trying to kick each other or dodge a blow.

Capoeira is also culturally important to the Brazilian people. It is part of Brazil’s national identity and a way of expressing culture and tradition. Capoeira is also associated with music, as practitioners play musical instruments such as berimbau and pandeiro.

Today capoeira is practiced all over the world and attracts people of all ages and nationalities. It is considered one of the most effective types of self-defense and a good physical workout that helps improve coordination and flexibility.

In order to be as flexible as possible you need to develop not only the body but also the mind. Or rather care so as to have time to anticipate the next opponent’s movements. A good training will serve as a game of 1win.

History of its origin and development

Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art, which has a unique history. The art originated in Africa and was brought to Brazil as part of the slave trade in the 16th to 19th centuries.

In Brazil, slaves from Africa used capoeira as a means of self-defense and expression of their culture. At the time, Portuguese colonists forbade any expression of African culture and Brazilian slaves used capoeira as a concealed weapon to escape punishment.

Over time, capoeira became popular among Brazil’s poor, who used it for protection and as a way to express themselves and their national identity. It became a means of protest against social and economic discrimination.

In the 1930s capoeira was banned in Brazil by the government of the dictator Getulio Vargas. The authorities considered the discipline too dangerous and associated with marginalised populations. In the 1950s, thanks to the efforts of Brazilian capoeira masters and their students, it was once again recognised and given official status.

Today capoeira is one of the most famous and popular sports in Brazil. It is recognised as the national sport of Brazil and attracts fans and practitioners from all over the world. In addition, capoeira has become an object of study for cultural anthropology and history researchers.

Famous Capoeiris

There are many talented capoeirists who have become famous for their skills and contributions to the development of this martial art. Here is a brief list of some of the most outstanding capoeira masters. Each of them left their own trace in capoeira development and brought something unique to it, making this art form richer and more diverse.

Mestre Bimba (Manuel dos Reis Machado) – the creator of capoeira, who founded his own capoeira school in El Salvador in the early 20th century.

Mestre Pastinha (Vicente Ferreira Pastinha) – creator of the Capoeira school in Bahia and founder of Capoeira Angola.

Mestre Suassuna (Pedro Ferreira) – famous musician and capoeiraist who was one of the first to travel the world teaching capoeira.

Mestre Barrao (Nestor Capoeira) is one of the most influential capoeiraists in the world who is also the author of several books about capoeira.

Mestre Accordion (Jose de Ribamar Viana) is a famous capoeira master and musician. He was one of the founders of Capoeira Regional School.

Mestre Barraozinho – the famous capoeira instructor and musician, he wrote several books and manuals about capoeira.

Mestre Camisa is a capoeira master and founder of Capoeira Abada school.