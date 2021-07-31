Square Enix has announced that Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda will launch on 17 August as a free update to all owners of the core game. In addition to adding Black Panther, the third new playable Super Hero, the War for Wakanda expansion also brings with it two new villains, a brand-new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions and more, adding the most content to Marvel’s Avengers since the game’s launch.

A Marvel’s Avengers War Tables dedicated to the War for Wakanda expansion will premiere on Monday, 16 August at 10 am PDT on the offficial crystaldynamics Twitch channel. Marvel’s Avengers War Tables offer an extensive look at new trailers and information and should be considered a must-watch for fans interested in learning all there is to know about War for Wakanda.

The War for Wakanda expansion adds to a game already packed with content, including eight other playable heroes, more than 25 hours of single-player campaign content (from the core release through the Expansion), and endless multiplayer action for up to four players. In addition, new modes and events are being introduced regularly, and dozens of outfits inspired by Marvel comics and movies are available to customize players’ favorite Super Heroes.

An all-access weekend for Marvel’s Avengers began today and runs through 1 August on PlayStation4, PlayStation5, PC (via Steam), and Stadia in all regions where the game is available. To celebrate the all-access weekend, several limited-time special promotions are available for all players, including a 400 per cent bonus to experience gained, a 50 per cent-off sale in the in-game marketplace, and the return of the Tachyon Anomaly event.

During the all-access weekend, anyone interested in checking out the full game just needs to download it from their platform’s digital store. After the all-access period ends, players who buy the game will carry over all progress and purchases on the same platform they enjoyed during the all-access weekend, and the game is currently discounted by 40 per cent. A similar opportunity to try Marvel’s Avengers at no cost on Xbox platforms will be available in the coming months.

The story of the free War for Wakanda expansion revolves around King T’Challa, the Black Panther, devoted protector and current ruler of Wakanda. Blindsided by a betrayal and the resulting tragedy, T’Challa finds it difficult to entrust his duty to anyone else, even his sister Shuri, while also confronting those who wish to do Wakanda harm. When arch-villain Klaw’s forces threaten Wakanda’s safety, T’Challa must take the fight right to them to defend everything and everyone he holds dear.

Players will experience the game’s story and additional missions in the ongoing Avengers Initiative in the lush jungles of Wakanda, an entirely new environment and sole location of the world’s Vibranium. They’ll also get to explore the Royal Palace that overlooks Birnin Zana, known as “The Golden City,” in a new Outpost that contains Shuri’s laboratory, Zawavari’s chambers, and the Wakandan War Room.