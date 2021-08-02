Louis Vuitton to launch mobile game ‘Louis: The Game’ to celebrate founder’s 200th anniversary

French fashion brand Louis Vuitton is set to launch a mobile game for iOS and Android devices, titled as Louis: The Game with NFTs for the celebration of 200th birthday of its founder on 4August 2021.



Players will take control of its wooden doll mascot, Vivienne, through various adventures the mascot is covered in the company’s monogram while she set her quests. Each new quest will unlock new stories on how Vuitton set his journey in the fashion world at his early teens and built one of the biggest fashion houses in the world.

The game will also feature NFTs although not a lot of details have been revealed by the company. Apart from the mobile game, the other celebrations of the 200th anniversary includes-launch of a fictional novel, a documentary on Apple TV, artworks and a special champagne release from Veuve Clicquot.

“Media is evolving so quickly that every time there’s a new way of communicating, you have to tell your story all over again. Generations are now defined by technology, not by age,” Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke told WWD.



This is not LV’s first game, earlier Louis Vuitton had developed a game called Endless Runner, launched in 2019, on the official website to showcase Virgil Abloh’s FW2019 runaway collection and this time, it will a mobile game tapping the larger mobile audience on the go.

.