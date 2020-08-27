Loco to stream NBA 2K League games in India

Loco, and the NBA 2K League recently announced a multiyear partnership that will see Loco stream NBA 2K League games in India.

NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue said, “Our goal is for the NBA 2K League to be a truly global league, with fans, franchises and players from all over the world. As we continue to grow our distribution domestically and internationally, we’re thrilled to partner with an industry-leader like Loco who will help us further reach India’s passionate and growing esports community. Fans in India can look forward to an incredible Finals matchup when Warriors Gaming Squad takes on Wizards District Gaming this weekend, and to more than 200 NBA 2K League games featuring all of our teams next season.”

Fans in India will be able to enjoy NBA 2K League action starting with the 2020 NBA 2K League Playoffs and Finals delivered by DoorDash and continuing in the 2021 NBA 2K League season, when Loco will stream more than 200 NBA 2K League games.

Commenting on the association, Pocket Aces founders Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, said, “The NBA has shown great vision by embracing esports and providing a pioneering roadmap for other professional leagues. The gaming culture in our country is getting richer by the day and this partnership will enrich it even further. We look forward to working with the entire Indian esports ecosystem to build a strong community for the 2K game and the NBA 2K League here. The esports revolution in India is just beginning and we are excited to build this new category of entertainment alongside an organization that has embraced it from the beginning.”

The 2020 NBA 2K League Finals delivered by DoorDash is a best-of-five series between Warriors Gaming Squad (the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors) and Wizards District Gaming (the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Washington Wizards) – will stream in India on Loco this Saturday, 29 August at 7 p.m. IST.

Loco partnership with the NBA 2K League underlines the commitment of the platform to bring esports entertainment to the country. The platform will provide multiple regional languages feeds for the NBA 2K League next season. The partnership with the NBA 2K League is the start of a series of properties on Loco that will enable Indian esports enthusiasts to enjoy international esports games.

The 2020 NBA 2K League season has a total prize pool of $1.4 million, with the NBA 2K League champions receiving $420,000 from that pool.