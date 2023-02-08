KhiladiAdda recorded 7X growth in revenue in FY22. The company’s revenue has jumped to Rs. 11.50 crore in FY22 from Rs. 1.58 crore recorded in FY21 and further projected to reach Rs 21 crore in FY23.

Started in 2019, KhiladiAdda’s micro esports tournament and online gaming platform allows gaming enthusiasts to play games like fantasy cricket, ludo, quizzes, Free Fire Max, Battleground India and other casual games with an opportunity to monetise their gaming skills. It endeavours to integrate the fun and excitement of gaming with a lucrative incentive structure that enables players to monetise their skills and time in a secure and compliant manner.

Commenting on the business growth, KhiladiAdda CEO Satyam Rastogi said, “We are happy with our performance in the past two years and also in the current year, though we believe there is huge upside available for us to scale and we are confident that we will have much better numbers in FY 23-24 . We would continue to explore more opportunities in the areas of our business growth. We are also working on improving the revenue share mix between RMG revenue and non RMG revenue.”

To accelerate the business growth, KhiladiAdda is in the process of $6 – 7 million soon. It will allocate substantial share of the funds in adding more games through internal development, partnerships with third-party game development companies and acquisitions. Adding new markets in the immediate neighbourhood is being actively pursued.

Recently the company entered into partnerships with Freak X Games for bringing the game Droid-O and Rein Games for bringing RummyAdda to its users

KhiladiAdda is also looking to expand its presence internationally, starting with Europe and Middle East with special focus on esports. The company is on the path to setting up a studio and content development center in the two regions.

To accomplish the goals of business growth, KhiladiAdda will also emphasise on doubling its headcount in the coming two years.