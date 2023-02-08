Netflix recently released the teaser of its upcoming adult comedy series Agent Elvis, which showcased Matthew McConaughey playing the role Elvis Presley.

The logline of the series reads: Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.

Priscilla Presley and John Eddie are the creators of the show. Mike Arnold is the showrunner, head writer and executive producer along with Eddie who serves as co-showrunner and writer. McConaughey, Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter and Marc Rosen are also the executive producers of the show. Fletcher Moules serves as the co-executive producer for the series. Authentic Brands Group in partnership with Titmouse has produced Agent Elvis.

Announced in 2019, the series was formally titled Agent King. At the time of the announcement, Priscilla Presley said, “From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that. My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Notably, fashion designer John Varvatos designed the animated Elvis Presley’s wardrobe, while Academy Award nominee Robert Valley created the character’s look.

Agent Elvis is set to release on Netflix this March.