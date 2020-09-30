‘KartRider Rush+’ partners with Hyundai Motor Company to unveil new SONATA N Line kart

Nexon has partnered with car manufacturer, Hyundai, adding a new kart to its mobile racer game KartRider Rush+. Hyundai and Nexon’s in-game collaboration features exciting content modeled after Hyundai’s new sport sedan, the SONATA N Line available now in-game.

Nexon’s partnership with Hyundai marks the first in-game collaboration for KartRider Rush+ and is designed to provide the gaming community a fun experience on the tracks with a kart modeled after the best-selling Sonata. The partnership includes a new in-game kart, called the SONATA N Line, that features its very own kart plate and balloon displaying the logo showcasing the unique kart.

“Partnering with Hyundai adds immense value to KartRider Rush+, giving players the chance to engage with and race in a kart that is modeled after such a well-known and high-performance vehicle. Hyundai is among the most creative and forward thinking manufacturers in the automobile industry and we are thrilled to be able to bring the SONATA N Line to life in our mobile experience,” said Nexon America Inc. general manager Kenny Chang.

In celebration of the partnership, players can participate in limited-time events until 18 October to gain SONATA N Line Shards. These shards can be exchanged for exclusive rewards such as N Line Balloons, N Line Plates, a 30-day SONATA N Line kart or a permanent SONATA N Line kart. Beginning 28 September, players who log-in during the event period can collect N Line Shards through item quests, including: