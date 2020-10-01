ESL and Dreamhack announced that they have merged their organisations

ESL and DreamHack announced that the two esports companies have merged to create ESL Gaming.

Modern Times Group (MTG) has owned both companies since 2015. ESL operates esports tournaments around the world, and DreamHack hosts large esports festivals. Now the two are one. The newly formed entity will be led by co-CEOs Craig Levine and Ralf Reichert while DreamHack CEO Marcus Lindmark will act as the president, DreamHack SVP, project, and event operations.

“Through maximum cooperation and collaboration, and the melding of some of the best creative and visionary gaming minds in the industry, we will, together, continue to advance the innovation that drives this space via the most exceptional products and events. For our partners, there will be more opportunities to engage with us through a wider range of activations across all levels of esports, and all aspects of gaming. And for our fans, it means we will offer one of the most expansive esports and gaming lifestyle portfolios available,” Levine said.

With the intent to continue to grow DreamHack’s events Lindmark shared, “With ESL, we will be able to offer a more tailored approach for both our community and our partners across all regions through an array of gaming and esports opportunities, all while creating impactful and memorable experiences. The future of gaming is now, and we are excited to create the future together.”

The merger should give ESL Gaming events more resources than the old ESL or DreamHack shows enjoyed. And since MTG already owned both as subsidiaries, the merger didn’t require one company buying the other one out. The old ESL already touted itself as the largest esports company, and now it’s even bigger. Both ESL and DreamHack events will continue to happen with their original names.