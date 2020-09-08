Just AI Releases ‘Loveсraft World’ animated interactive horror game for smart displays

Abstract 3D illustration.

Just AI has announced the release of Lovecraft World for Google Assistant and Google Nest Hub smart display, it is a voice-controlled animated game for smart displays.

“Just AI’s launch of Lovecraft on Google Assistant devices is a pioneering moment in smart display games, as it marks one of the first times that both voice and touch controls are integrated into the gaming experience.Aside from creating a great game, Just AI is showing other developers what is possible and providing even more of the top-notch content that players love,” said Just AI CEO and founder Kirill Petrov.

Just AI’s Lovecraft World game is a thriller interactive audio story based on Howard Lovecraft’s Call of Cthulhu book and provides players with over 60 scenes with unique video content. Each episode consists of one minute of action, followed by an interactive component in which the player is asked to choose the next step from multiple scenarios or to solve a puzzle. Some of the choices presented to the player could be the wrong ones, in which case the player must start from the last checkpoint.

Lovecraft World is the third voice-game released by Just AI, after previous games that included interactive dramas for smart speakers, and Da, Milord, which amassed 1.5 million players on Google Assistant and Yandex’s assistant, Alice. Just AI also provides open-source tools by which other developers can create voice games for voice assistant platforms and smart displays.

The Lovecraft World game was built using the open-source Kotlin-based framework JAICF and Google Interactive Canvas framework. JAICF allows the development of agile and complex conversational voice apps and integrates them natively with game engines. The Google Interactive Canvas framework delivers rich and addictive gaming mechanics and effects to the Google Nest smart display along with the porting of existing web-browser games (like games for Facebook) to Google smart displays.