JetSynthesys-acquired mobile gaming studio Nautilus Mobile marks its 10th anniversary with a successful run in the mobile gaming space. The studio has 15+ games in its portfolio.

Real Cricket – the studio’s most successful IP since its inception – has captured the hearts of millions and is released in several versions to enhance the user experiences throughout the last 10 years.

As per reports, India’s PC and mobile game markets are projected to generate player spending of $704.5 million with 396.4 million gamers in 2022, growing to reach $1.4 billion with 630 million gamers in 2026. In alignment to this, Nautilus has nurtured and built a strong franchise with a line of online skill-based cricket games which today, are the leaders of its genre. The game has seen a staggering 350 million downloads across Android and iOS to date, becoming the most-played cricket game on mobile. It prides on achieving the highest session length on any cricket game on mobile. The latest version of the game offers unrivalled realism with real-life-sized stadiums, motion-captured animations and manual fielding, making it a must-have for any cricket enthusiast.

Talking about this successful run, JetSynthesys founder and CEO Rajan Navani said, “India is a cricket loving nation and the sport is ingrained in our culture. Leveraging this common emotion, we recognised the need to offer seamless and enhanced online cricket playing experiences and the franchise’s potential in providing the same. We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone alongside Anuj and our entire team. With this association, JetSynthesys solidified its status as the #1 skill-based cricket gaming franchise worldwide which is a testament to the platform’s latency. Real Cricket, I believe, thus has the potential to be India’s esports export to the rest of the globe and it is only upwards from here on.”

Nautilus CEO Anuj Mankar said, “We are thrilled to celebrate Nautilus Mobile’s tenth anniversary. We have connected with cricket fans around the world over the years and have been able to give them a new medium to stay involved and connected with their favorite sport. The increase of users, not just from urban areas but also from the rural divisions, is a clear indication of how much people enjoy this game and seek more innovative versions of it. With this, we plan to expand in not only India and its neighbouring countries, but across all the cricket playing nations including Australia, UK, USA, UAE and Africa.”

Highlighting the extraordinary growth rate of the company, Nautilus recently received a funding of $5.4 million from South Korean gaming company Krafton, who are the makers of the phenomenally popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Apart from this, last year, the company hosted the Real Cricket Championship with more than 100,000+ participants that garnered a viewership of 2.5 million+ viewers.

The company’s gaming arm has created games like Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, WWE Racing Showdown, Sachin Saga VR, Being Salman, and Super Ludo, and publishing partnerships with the likes of Hollywood film Passengers and American promoter Floyd Mayweather. The company has also co-founded India’s most successful esports company Nodwin Gaming.