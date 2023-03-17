Bandai Namco Entertainment has decided to invest in DeepMotion based in the United States and SuperGaming in India.

The Japanese video game company is doing this through Bandai Namco Entertainment 021 Fund- a fund to invest in startups to create new entertainment and build its “IP (characters and other intellectual properties) Metaverse.”

Under the Bandai Namco Group’s purpose “Fun for All into the Future” and its vision, it plans to create new ways to connect with its fans and leverage its IPs to foster relationships with its partners, employees and IP fans around the world.

DeepMotion is both a development company with a strong track record in the development of AI-based automatic motion recognition technology and a SaaS company that provides its own motion generation services. Through this investment, the company aims to incorporate DeepMotion’s technology and expertise on AI-based motion generation and create new entertainment experiences using motion intelligence.

Super Gaming develops and publishes game applications for smartphones, mainly in the Indian market and develops and provides its own game development engine platform. Bandai Namco seeks to expand its business by combining its expertise in IPs with a deeper understanding of the Asian market.

Bandai Namco said that it will continue to invest in outstanding companies around the world in order to support its gaming business and introduce new forms of entertainment.