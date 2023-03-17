Esportz is hosting multiple gaming arenas this weekend across two cities in India. The arenas will be open to the attendees on various dates, offering a variety of gaming activities to engage in. With state-of-the-art consoles, virtual reality setups and car simulators, attendees can fully immerse themselves in the latest gaming experiences.

Starting on the 17 and 18 March, Esportz Arena will be a part of the Vibin Festival Mumbai, India’s largest gen-next fest at the MMRDA grounds in BKC. On the 18 and 19 March, the arena will be joining two events simultaneously: the #HGStreet Festival, India’s premier culture and lifestyle festival at the Richardson and Cruddas, Byculla, Mumbai, and the Vibin Festival Ahmedabad at the Karnavati University. With this, attendees will have plenty of opportunities to experience the latest in gaming technology and immerse themselves in the world of gaming.

“We are elated to be collaborating with top-notch GenZ and millennials festival IPs with our gaming arenas. Electronic sports is rapidly growing in popularity, and we are excited to bring this experience to gamers in multiple cities. We believe that these arenas will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with the gaming and music connecting through GenZ and millennials audiences,” said Capital Group director Santosh Smith.

Esportz is committed to providing attendees with the best possible gaming experience. The venues will grant access to popular games including Beat Saber, Forza Horizon 5, FIFA 23 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. The locations will also offer a unique blend of music and gaming creating a vibrant atmosphere. Gaming and lifestyle influencers will be making an appearance at the arenas as well, adding to the excitement and entertainment of the festivals. Given that the arenas will be hosted at festivals, attendees will be able to enjoy live performances from renowned artists, access to pop-up shops and a variety of other activities.