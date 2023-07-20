Known for the Sachin Saga game franchise, entertainment and tech company, JetSynthesys, has announced the launch of Sachin Saga Pro Cricket (SSPC) mobile game. The game is built upon the success of Sachin Saga Cricket Champions (cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s Official cricket game) which has 30 million plus downloads.

Players across geographies can indulge in a quality gaming experience as they step into Tendulkar’s shoes and experience the thrill of batting, bowling, and fielding like a pro, true to its tagline #ItsPROtime. The game also features a host of exciting modes, including 300 plus iconic batting shots and tournaments across stunning international stadiums of the world.

Sachin Tendulkar said, “The Sachin Saga mobile game franchise has been one of the ways for me to stay connected with cricket fans. Buoyed by the response that Sachin Saga got, the team started working on Sachin Saga Pro Cricket. I am extremely happy that the team has developed a game with aspirations of creating bigger benchmarks than the ones we have set in the past. There are a host of new features which have been added in this version, we hope players enjoy the same.”

Talking about the launch, JetSynthesys founder and CEO Rajan Navani said, “As we continue the next chapter of our collaboration with the world champion, Sachin Tendulkar, we are delighted to present Sachin Saga Pro Cricket for Sachin fanatics and cricket enthusiasts globally. Sachin Saga Pro Cricket offers a highly immersive and realistic experience, capturing the nuances of the sport and the incredible career of Sachin Tendulkar. The launch of this game is another step towards revolutionising simulated sports and towards our mission of giving India esports exports to the world.”

The various modes includes Career which allows players to experience the important phases of Tendulkar’s journey; Single Player Mode enables them to customise matches and gear up with a special kit; through the Multiplayer mode players can build and manage their own team while playing real-time one on one matches and finally the Tournament mode encourages the players to win various leagues and collect trophies.

Sachin Saga Pro Cricket is now available for download on Google Play Store and will soon go live on the Apple App Store for iOS users.