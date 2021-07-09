IOPC is back with eleventh edition with GTD of Rs 30 Crores

The 2021 India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) is set to be staged online from 11July. The IOPC, in its eleventh edition, will be a 22-day long series, offering the biggest GTD of Rs 30 Crores in India to date, with its campaign #MissionKhazana.

This year, the leading online poker tournament aims its players to exhibit their strategy to hunt the offered GTD and the hidden treasure like the Gold & Silver Badge of Honour, Diamond studded 18K Gold Crown and honour the Mastermind of the game. Raising the expectations, the high-rolling series provides players from every segment a platform to flaunt their game-play with live streaming of its marquee tournaments.

The series believes that India’s poker landscape is constantly evolving at a pace where the players are the driving force of it. To make it more interesting for them, IOPC July 2021 offers various options of game-play such as PLO, Texas Holdem for all stakes of players, both small and big.

Mentioning his views on the announcement, Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd Group CEO Amin Rozani said, “The mind-challenging games such as poker has taken the fancy of many gaming enthusiasts since March 2020 and to keep up with the pace, we are delighted to announce the 11th edition of our flagship tournament, India Online Poker Championship with the biggest guarantee offered in India till date.”

To add to the excitement quotient, the series will have daily highlights of professional women poker player Nikita Luther and actor Siddhant Kapoor along with approximately 42 players live streaming their IOPC tournament on YouTube, Twitch and other streaming channels. The championship aspires to challenge the brightest minds in the country with the highest IQs to put their best game plan forward and take-home high-stake prizes and a chance to win the grand crown.

The series have also announced their commentary panel for this high-profile tournament. The list features avid poker players Goonjan Mall, Zarvan Tamboli and Kanchan Sharma.

Spartan Poker Pro Nikita Luther, shares her views on IOPC 2021, “India Online Poker Championship has created its benchmark in the online gaming industry and is constantly pushing players across the country to showcase best of their poker skills. I’m very excited and looking forward to playing another series of IOPC.”

To round off, this year, the tournament series has organised Treasure Hunt where it will offer treasures to its winners with multiple strategies. The players might have to take and build their path to attain that top position. For instance – A player can choose to enter through mega satty’s, satellites or even directly enter the main tourney. The IOPC has completed 10 thriving editions so far with each one being a roaring success.

Indian gaming platforms have intrigued more than $450 million in the last six years, and the lockdown due to Covid-19 has pushed the growth further as users got hooked to online gaming platforms in absence of entertainment options during this period. There are various online games that have developed with innovative formats, but the exceptional growth in online poker gaming is the result of the acceptance that it has witnessed in international markets and has inspired many poker players from all over the world.