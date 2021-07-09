Details about the upcoming ‘Dragon Ball Super’ movie to be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

It was previously announced that a new Dragon Ball Super movie was in the works with the creator of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, adding a new story to the long-abiding Saiyan series.



The anime will be getting a special panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The voice of Goku herself, Masako Nozawa, the head of Dragon Ball’s Shueisha Team, Akio Iyoku, and from Toei Animation, the producer of the upcoming movie, Norihiro Hayashida will be joining the panel.

The panel discussion broadcast will begin right as Comic-con kicks off at 2:00 am on Saturday, 24 July 24th (JST) (10:00 am Friday, 23 July, local US West Coast time). There’ll also be a special live performance from the Japanese musician, Hironobu Kageyama!

The official description for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super panel read as:

“Gracing the panel will be the voice of Goku herself, Ms. Masako Nozawa; the head of the Dragon Ball team at SHUEISHA, Mr. Akio Iyoku; and from Toei Animation, none other than the producer of the movie, Mr. Norihiro Hayashida! They’ll be talking non-stop about the latest “Dragon Ball Super” movie, which is set for release in 2022, and sharing all the hottest info as well as giving some insight about what the production has been like behind the scenes! There’ll also be a special live performance from the one-and-only Hironobu Kageyama!”

The Special "Dragon Ball" Website Made Just for "Comic-Con@Home 2021" Is Online! New Movie Announcement Panel Discussion Also Confirmed! #ComicConAtHome2021 #ドラゴンボール超 #dragonball #ドラゴンボール https://t.co/HVHuUGUEB9 — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL SITE (@DB_official_en) July 9, 2021

While there isn’t much information out there about the movie, Toriyama has dropped a few key details including his involvement as well as the idea that the upcoming installment won’t be focusing as much on “power levels” as Broly had with the arrival of the Legendary Super Saiyan.



The next movie has been scheduled for a 2022 release, and fans are still anticipating a television series most likely focusing on both the Moro Arc and Granolah The Survivor Arc.