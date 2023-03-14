Owing to the announcement of a new independent first-person shooter (FPS) game called Echo Point Nova, lovers of fast-paced action games that include gigantic mech battles will soon have something to look forward to. Indie FPS have become increasingly popular in recent years, especially on PC, where many important FPS titles have their roots.

Developer Greylock Studio, who also created the FPS Severed Steel, released Echo Point Nova in 2021 for PC and consoles. The game shares many of the same characteristics as its predecessor, including fast-paced combat, a stunning soundtrack, and a focus on mobility. Yet, it separates itself by including co-op and expansive open-world settings that provide greater movement and make room for more substantial foes like mechs. The Severed Steel Twitter account revealed that the new game will be released this year and encouraged gamers to add the game to their wishlists on Steam, where they could also see a trailer of the game.

ANNOUNCING OUR NEXT GAME!



EchoPoint Nova



A stylish FPS with singleplayer and co-op modes. Launching 2023!



Full feature list and trailer on Steam!https://t.co/x1vvv0dx1I



Wishlist + Follow on Steam for notifications about free demo launch!



Follow @mattwla for twitter updates pic.twitter.com/nFaSBkcBBv — SeveredSteel (@SeveredSteel) March 13, 2023

Developer Matthew Larrabee of Greylock Studio tweeted additional game teasers while also stating that he has learnt lessons from the updates of Severed Steel and applied them to the creation of Echo Point Nova. This could mean that some of the features from the most recent significant Severed Steel update, which included gyro controls, a flurry of new weaponry and enemy kinds, and the Rogue Steel game mode that provided players access to randomly generated levels, will be present in the new game.

I've taken lessons learned from Sev Steel to make a new FPS called Echo Point Nova!



Stylish FPS combat in an open world with singleplayer and co-op! It's been a challenge but it's shaping up to be very fun!https://t.co/api6mKZYEJ



more gifs below pic.twitter.com/htcblgsLPI — mattwla (@mattwla) March 13, 2023

Echo Point Nova is scheduled to release this year.