The anime streaming platform Crunchyroll announced that the third season of Dr. Stone will premiere on 6 April. Additionally, they shared that the English dub airtime is 20 April at 12:30 pm PT.

In a new trailer, the platform confirmed the upcoming adventures of Dr. Stone, and revealed that the opening theme ‘Wasuregataki’ will be performed by Huwie Ishizaki. Apart from English, the series will be dubbed in German, French, LATAM Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish and Italian.

The Japanese voice cast of Dr. Stone includes Yusuke Kobayashi (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World) as Senku Ishigami, Makoto Furukawa (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Taiju Ōki, Kana Ichinose (Golden Kamuy) as Yuzuriha Ogawa,Manami Numakura (Overlord) as Kohaku, Ryota Suzuki (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Ryusui Nanami, Karin Takahashi (Chainsaw Man) as Suika, Kengo Kawanishi (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) as Gen Asagiri and Francois voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Evangelion) as Francois.

Dr. STONE New World Official Teaser! Is this exhilarating or what?! 🧪🪨 pic.twitter.com/4dFbXvRBgR — Dr. STONE EN (@DrStone_EN) January 6, 2023

Both TV anime seasons and the Ryusui special episode of Dr. Stone is streaming on Crunchyroll.

As per the official synopsis: Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing…Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!

Dr. Stone is based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga title of the same name. The series is directed by Shuhei Matsushita and TMS Entertainment has taken care of the animation production.