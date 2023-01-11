Indian metaverse platform Trezi raises over $2 million in Series A round from new and existing investors

India’s metaverse platform that connects architects, designers and building construction engineers with product manufacturers, Trezi, has announced a Series A fundraising of over $2 million led by World V and YourNest Venture Capital along with two other key investors – Auxano Capital and She Capital.

Trezi is India’s first immersive design communication and collaboration platform for the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) industry which allows users to leverage the power of immersive tech and metaverse. The company will utilise the funding to accelerate its platform development in the metaverse and accelerate its entry into high-potential new geographies.

The platform with immersive capabilities which went to market in early 2019 has been created by two leading architects of the country, Tithi and Gautam Tewari. Trezi operates on a SaaS model and allows its clients to upload architectural models for viewing, editing and remote collaboration in real-time. In 2021, in its efforts to minimise the wastages associated with product selection in construction projects, Trezi has onboarded forward-thinking product manufacturers who have enriched the platform with their presence. Leading brands such as Schneider Electric, GMR, NCRTC, St Gobain, Orient Bell, The White Teak Company and Blue Star, among others, utilise Trezi’s comprehensive experience that helps the industry use digital twins for the design finalisation and product selection processes. This offering brings additional transaction-based revenues to the platform.

Trezi managing director Tithi Tewari said, “As an architect who has spent nearly two decades in the industry, I truly appreciate the value of an intervention like Trezi in the AEC industry. Having started as purely a design communication enhancing product, Trezi’s offerings have expanded based on customer needs. This is what makes it a truly relevant product with a metaverse-based play for our industry. The kind of customers that use Trezi only strengthens this view further. We are excited about the next phase of growth.”

As per She Capital managing partner Anisha Singh, “We believe in Trezi’s vision of revolutionising the way architects, designers, and construction engineers collaborate with product manufacturers through their innovative metaverse-based platform. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting promising and forward-thinking women-led companies in the technology space, and we are excited to see what the future holds for Trezi.”

World V partner Shailesh Churiwala said, “The offering by Trezi is simple, making it valuable”. The product can immediately demonstrate how future would look like on a decision taken today with regards to your building at large and interiors of your taste. The way this is done is not just in the form of 2D or 3D images or videos but with an immersive environment where one can virtually walk and take a tour. This in itself is very powerful and can emanate many other possibilities in the immediate future. This is just the start”

YourNest managing director Sunil Goyal and one of the earliest investors in Trezi said: “We are delighted to back Tithi, Gautam and their team. They have made significant progress in making Trezi a world-class product in the last couple of years. We remain excited to be a part of the high product-led growth that Trezi is about to experience.”

Auxano Capital co-founder and chief investment officer Brijesh Damodaran, also shared his views on investment, “Trezi is not just a software/platform, it’s an ecosystem – The Treziverse – with its offerings across Showcase, Academy, Lens. One can experience a home, office, township or even an airport in real-time with all the furniture and fixtures even before the first brick is laid. One can roam around in the space and customise in real-time to suit their preference through the pick-and-drop functionalities. With Trezi the traditional paper mock-ups with stage-by-stage planning can be replaced with a day 0 immersive experience of the space in the metaverse. Having looked into each of the components of Treziverse we are excited to be a part of this revolution in the AEC industry.”

Its other investors include IAN Fund, Indian Angel Network (IAN), Rockstud Capital and Stanford Angels and entrepreneurs. The transaction on account of Auxano Capital and She Capital was led by AMDP Advisors managing partners Adhiraj Mehra and Drishti Pahwa.