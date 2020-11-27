IGL to host ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ Women’s Cup tournament

Indian Gaming League (IGL), has announced the Call of Duty Mobile Women’s Cup from Saturday 28 to 30 November 2020 at 6 pm. The tournament is an all-girls event to encourage the participation of girls in competitive esports. The top eight female players in Call of Duty Mobile are invited including players like KashPlays.

Indian Gaming League (IGL) CEO Yash Pariani comments, “It is highly necessary to provide equal opportunities to the women segment for taking up esports. Usually, the esports industry is highly dominated by male players but regular women based tournaments will help to equalise the bar. With this thought, we have come up with this COD Mobile Women’s Cup Tournament.”

The tournament is a private tournament and the players are only given a code to the tournament once verified by the admins. The prize pool for the tournament is Rs. 5,000 with the winning player to win Rs. 2,500. All the matches will be streamed live on IGL’s Youtube Channel: IGL- Indian Gaming League starting tomorrow at 6:00 pm. The highlights will be available on IGLTV and on IGL’s own Instagram Handle. The participants can register themselves from the IGL’s official website.