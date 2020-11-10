HyperX adds 25 global influencers to its brand ambassador program

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced its HyperX Heroes program which now includes 25 global influencers. Comprised of a diverse group of worldwide celebrities, the HyperX Heroes program brings together popular musicians, all-star athletes, professional esports teams, and well-known streamers to capture the HyperX core belief – WE’RE ALL GAMERS.

The HyperX Heroes program began with the WE’RE ALL GAMERS ad campaign in 2019 that was designed to connect gaming fans across different realms of pop culture. Spanning TV, digital and social platforms, WE’RE ALL GAMERS featured a diverse talent roster including Post Malone, Gordon Hayward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pokimane, Daigo, and Rush transforming into their “gaming hero.” The WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign secured a primetime television spot during NBA playoffs and finals on ABC and ESPN.

“What started out as the initial introduction of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign has grown to become a worldwide HyperX Heroes program, uniting popular streamers, content creators, celebrities, esports stars and well-known athletes through their passion for gaming. As gaming lifestyles and cultures collide with the worlds of sports, fashion, gaming, music and more, we continue to prove that HyperX is a champion of all gamers through our extensive HyperX Heroes roster,” said HyperX director of corporate marketing Daniel Kelley.

During this time of physical distancing, online gaming and entertainment have become powerful venues for engaging and building community. Following the success of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign, HyperX found opportunities to expand its family of heroes to help unite gamers worldwide. In addition to sharing a love of gaming, HyperX Heroes are united by their continued efforts to inspire, interact and recognise individuals in the gaming community through virtual streams and in-person events. Members of the HyperX Heroes program exclusively use HyperX gaming products and receive the Heroes treatment, including an illustration depicting their personal gaming persona.

Joining the ranks of Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone, NBA all-star Gordon Hayward, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster and international soccer stars Dele Alli, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are these 25 global influencers, including: