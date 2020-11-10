Games

HyperX adds 25 global influencers to its brand ambassador program

November 10, 2020
AnimationXpress Team

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced its HyperX Heroes program which now includes 25 global influencers. Comprised of a diverse group of worldwide celebrities, the HyperX Heroes program brings together popular musicians, all-star athletes, professional esports teams, and well-known streamers to capture the HyperX core belief – WE’RE ALL GAMERS.

The HyperX Heroes program began with the WE’RE ALL GAMERS ad campaign in 2019 that was designed to connect gaming fans across different realms of pop culture. Spanning TV, digital and social platforms, WE’RE ALL GAMERS featured a diverse talent roster including Post Malone, Gordon Hayward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pokimane, Daigo, and Rush transforming into their “gaming hero.” The WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign secured a primetime television spot during NBA playoffs and finals on ABC and ESPN.

“What started out as the initial introduction of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign has grown to become a worldwide HyperX Heroes program, uniting popular streamers, content creators, celebrities, esports stars and well-known athletes through their passion for gaming. As gaming lifestyles and cultures collide with the worlds of sports, fashion, gaming, music and more, we continue to prove that HyperX is a champion of all gamers through our extensive HyperX Heroes roster,” said HyperX director of corporate marketing Daniel Kelley. 

During this time of physical distancing, online gaming and entertainment have become powerful venues for engaging and building community. Following the success of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign, HyperX found opportunities to expand its family of heroes to help unite gamers worldwide. In addition to sharing a love of gaming, HyperX Heroes are united by their continued efforts to inspire, interact and recognise individuals in the gaming community through virtual streams and in-person events. Members of the HyperX Heroes program exclusively use HyperX gaming products and receive the Heroes treatment, including an illustration depicting their personal gaming persona.

Joining the ranks of Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone, NBA all-star Gordon Hayward, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster and international soccer stars Dele Alli, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are these 25 global influencers, including:

Asia

Zheng “Xiaohai” Zhoujun | Esports Professional and Streamer

Region: Guangdong, Guangzhou, China

Games Played: KOF Series, Street Fighter Series

Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo

Zhao “ISO” Qiang | Chinese Streetball Legend and Streamer

Region: Beijing, China

Games Played: NBA 2K

Preferred Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo

Bonchan | Esports Professional, Streamer

Region: Japan

Games Played: Street Fighter series

Platform: Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PC

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-gyu | DRX Esports Legend

Region: Seoul, Republic of Korea

Games Played: League of Legends

Platform: PC

Australia

Mitch Robinson | Brisbane Lions AFL Football Star

Region: Brisbane, Australia

Games Played: Fortnite, Call of Duty

Platform: PC

Lachlan | Aussie YouTuber

Region: Queensland, Australia

Games Played: Fortnite, PokemonGo, Minecraft

Platform: PC

Europe

Sebastien “AlphaCast” Ferezis | Streamer and Content Creator

Region: Marseille, Bouches-du-Rhone, France

Games Played: Total War, Age of Empires

Platform: PC

Sebastian “Rewinside” Meyer | Streamer, Content Creator and Musician

Region: Koln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Games Played: Minecraft, Fortnite

Platform: PC

Albert “Kyivstoner” Vasiliev | Rapper, Streamer and Content Creator

Region: Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine

Games Played: DotA 2, Grand Theft Auto, CS:GO, World of Warcraft

Platform: PC, PlayStation

Arseniy “ceh9” Trynozhenko | Pro Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Caster

Region: Ukraine

Games Played: Counter-Strike, PUBG, Pac-Man

Platform: PC

Danil “Dendi” Ishutin | Esports Legend and B8 Team Founder

Region: Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine

Games Played: DotA 2

Platform: PC

Filip Forsberg | Professional Hockey Player and Gamer

Regions: Nashville, Tennessee

Games Played: NHL, FIFA, Call of Duty: Warzone

Platform: PS4

Latin America

Nicolas “Oscurlod” Sebastián Odetti | Streamer and Musician

Region: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Games Played: Minecraft, Fortnite

Platform: PC

Jhonny “Pai também Joga” Rylston | Streamer, Father and Content Creator

Region: Curitiba, Parana, Brasil

Games Played: Fortnite, Call of Duty

Platform: PC

Felipe “YoDa” Noronha | Streamer, Content Creator

Region: São Paulo, Brasil

Games Played: League of Legends, Sea of Thieves, Grand Theft Auto

Platform: PC, PS4, VR

Nyvi Estephan | Presenter, Host and Streamer

Region: São Paulo, Brasil

Games Played: World of Warcraft, PUBG, Rainbow Six, and many retro games

Platform: PC

Édgar Ali “Seiya” Bracamontes Munguía | LATAM League of Legends Pro Player

Region: Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico

Games Played: League of Legends, Street Fighter series, Persona series

Platform: PC

Fedelobo | Streamer and Content Creator

Region: Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

Games Played: Metal Gear Solid, God of War

Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo.

Turkey

Cantuğ “UNLOST” Özsoy | Esports Pro, Streamer and Content Creator

Region: Istanbul, Turkey

Games Played: Half-life, Dota 2, CS:GO, Hearthstone

Platform: PC

Kübra “Miranda” Çamlıbel | Streamer, Model and Influencer

Region: Istanbul, Turkey

Games Played: Valorant, PUBG, CS:GO, League of Legends

Platform: PC

United States

Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd | Professional NBA2K Player

Region: Dallas, Texas

Games Played: NBA 2K, Call of Duty, Fortnite

Platform: Xbox, PlayStation 4

Eric “ESAM” Lew | Esports Professional, Content Creator and Streamer

Region: Central Florida, U.S.

Games Played: Smash Brothers

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Leslie “Fuslie” Fu | Streamer and Content Creator

Region: Los Angeles, Calif.

Games Played: Valorant, Among Us, Pokemon

Platform: PC

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofsetter | Streamer and Content Creator

Region: Los Angeles, Calif.

Games Played: Animal Crossing, Dark Souls, Bloodbourne Series

Platform: PC

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler | Streamer and Content Creator

Region: U.S.

Games Played: Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox

Platform: PC