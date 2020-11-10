HyperX adds 25 global influencers to its brand ambassador program

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced its HyperX Heroes program which now includes 25 global influencers. Comprised of a diverse group of worldwide celebrities, the HyperX Heroes program brings together popular musicians, all-star athletes, professional esports teams, and well-known streamers to capture the HyperX core belief – WE’RE ALL GAMERS.
The HyperX Heroes program began with the WE’RE ALL GAMERS ad campaign in 2019 that was designed to connect gaming fans across different realms of pop culture. Spanning TV, digital and social platforms, WE’RE ALL GAMERS featured a diverse talent roster including Post Malone, Gordon Hayward, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pokimane, Daigo, and Rush transforming into their “gaming hero.” The WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign secured a primetime television spot during NBA playoffs and finals on ABC and ESPN.
“What started out as the initial introduction of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign has grown to become a worldwide HyperX Heroes program, uniting popular streamers, content creators, celebrities, esports stars and well-known athletes through their passion for gaming. As gaming lifestyles and cultures collide with the worlds of sports, fashion, gaming, music and more, we continue to prove that HyperX is a champion of all gamers through our extensive HyperX Heroes roster,” said HyperX director of corporate marketing Daniel Kelley.
During this time of physical distancing, online gaming and entertainment have become powerful venues for engaging and building community. Following the success of the WE’RE ALL GAMERS campaign, HyperX found opportunities to expand its family of heroes to help unite gamers worldwide. In addition to sharing a love of gaming, HyperX Heroes are united by their continued efforts to inspire, interact and recognise individuals in the gaming community through virtual streams and in-person events. Members of the HyperX Heroes program exclusively use HyperX gaming products and receive the Heroes treatment, including an illustration depicting their personal gaming persona.
Joining the ranks of Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone, NBA all-star Gordon Hayward, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster and international soccer stars Dele Alli, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are these 25 global influencers, including:
Asia
Zheng “Xiaohai” Zhoujun | Esports Professional and Streamer
Region: Guangdong, Guangzhou, China
Games Played: KOF Series, Street Fighter Series
Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo
Zhao “ISO” Qiang | Chinese Streetball Legend and Streamer
Region: Beijing, China
Games Played: NBA 2K
Preferred Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo
Bonchan | Esports Professional, Streamer
Region: Japan
Games Played: Street Fighter series
Platform: Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PC
Kim “Deft” Hyuk-gyu | DRX Esports Legend
Region: Seoul, Republic of Korea
Games Played: League of Legends
Platform: PC
Australia
Mitch Robinson | Brisbane Lions AFL Football Star
Region: Brisbane, Australia
Games Played: Fortnite, Call of Duty
Platform: PC
Lachlan | Aussie YouTuber
Region: Queensland, Australia
Games Played: Fortnite, PokemonGo, Minecraft
Platform: PC
Europe
Sebastien “AlphaCast” Ferezis | Streamer and Content Creator
Region: Marseille, Bouches-du-Rhone, France
Games Played: Total War, Age of Empires
Platform: PC
Sebastian “Rewinside” Meyer | Streamer, Content Creator and Musician
Region: Koln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Games Played: Minecraft, Fortnite
Platform: PC
Albert “Kyivstoner” Vasiliev | Rapper, Streamer and Content Creator
Region: Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine
Games Played: DotA 2, Grand Theft Auto, CS:GO, World of Warcraft
Platform: PC, PlayStation
Arseniy “ceh9” Trynozhenko | Pro Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Caster
Region: Ukraine
Games Played: Counter-Strike, PUBG, Pac-Man
Platform: PC
Danil “Dendi” Ishutin | Esports Legend and B8 Team Founder
Region: Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine
Games Played: DotA 2
Platform: PC
Filip Forsberg | Professional Hockey Player and Gamer
Regions: Nashville, Tennessee
Games Played: NHL, FIFA, Call of Duty: Warzone
Platform: PS4
Latin America
Nicolas “Oscurlod” Sebastián Odetti | Streamer and Musician
Region: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Games Played: Minecraft, Fortnite
Platform: PC
Jhonny “Pai também Joga” Rylston | Streamer, Father and Content Creator
Region: Curitiba, Parana, Brasil
Games Played: Fortnite, Call of Duty
Platform: PC
Felipe “YoDa” Noronha | Streamer, Content Creator
Region: São Paulo, Brasil
Games Played: League of Legends, Sea of Thieves, Grand Theft Auto
Platform: PC, PS4, VR
Nyvi Estephan | Presenter, Host and Streamer
Region: São Paulo, Brasil
Games Played: World of Warcraft, PUBG, Rainbow Six, and many retro games
Platform: PC
Édgar Ali “Seiya” Bracamontes Munguía | LATAM League of Legends Pro Player
Region: Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico
Games Played: League of Legends, Street Fighter series, Persona series
Platform: PC
Fedelobo | Streamer and Content Creator
Region: Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico
Games Played: Metal Gear Solid, God of War
Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo.
Turkey
Cantuğ “UNLOST” Özsoy | Esports Pro, Streamer and Content Creator
Region: Istanbul, Turkey
Games Played: Half-life, Dota 2, CS:GO, Hearthstone
Platform: PC
Kübra “Miranda” Çamlıbel | Streamer, Model and Influencer
Region: Istanbul, Turkey
Games Played: Valorant, PUBG, CS:GO, League of Legends
Platform: PC
United States
Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd | Professional NBA2K Player
Region: Dallas, Texas
Games Played: NBA 2K, Call of Duty, Fortnite
Platform: Xbox, PlayStation 4
Eric “ESAM” Lew | Esports Professional, Content Creator and Streamer
Region: Central Florida, U.S.
Games Played: Smash Brothers
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Leslie “Fuslie” Fu | Streamer and Content Creator
Region: Los Angeles, Calif.
Games Played: Valorant, Among Us, Pokemon
Platform: PC
Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofsetter | Streamer and Content Creator
Region: Los Angeles, Calif.
Games Played: Animal Crossing, Dark Souls, Bloodbourne Series
Platform: PC
Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler | Streamer and Content Creator
Region: U.S.
Games Played: Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox
Platform: PC