Hitman 3 Season of the Sloth released



Hitman 3 recently dropped its latest DLC, Season of the Sloth, as part of the Seven Deadly Sins content. Season of the Sloth features new cosmetics, Escalation mission, and weapons.

The Sloth Depletion Escalation is a fresh perspective on Dartmoor. The new cosmetics entail the Lotophage Suit, the Slapdash SMG, and the Goldbrick Proximity Mine. This marks the third act of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC, which is focused on Sloth.



The initial two acts were Greed and Pride. The Pride DLC added The Proud Swashbuckler sword, the Majestic rifle, and the Narcissus suit for Agent 47. Hitman 3 fans will get even more new content as part of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC.



The forthcoming for Hitman 3 will also reward players for finishing 40 unique featured contracts, which is The ICA 19 F/A Stealth “Ducky” Edition. Interestingly, mobile gamers can also now play a new Hitman game on their smartphones called, Hitman Sniper The Shadows.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is an addendum to Hitman Sniper that came out in 2015. Players get to pick from five assassins to achieve some sniper kills. The story revolves around franchise’s iconic hero Agent 47 who has gone missing and players get to control The Shadows, which is an elite team of multi-skilled assassins. The Shadows will need to eliminate various targets on several missions to take down a new criminal organization. Square Enix Montreal announced that Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will be launching on Android and iOS later this year.