Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ spinoff, ‘Human Resources’ in the making

Image credit: Netflix

If you loved the unrestrained humor of Big Mouth, chances are you’ll appreciate the forthcoming new series, Human Resources. Netflix has officially revealed the cast of actors who will be lending their voices to the upcoming Big Mouth animated spinoff series Human Resources, which is described as a workplace comedy that takes place within the world of Big Mouth’s hormone monsters. However, don’t be fooled by the show’s title. The Big Mouth spinoff will take a look at the “daily lives of creatures that help humans journey through life.”

Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph will reprise their Big Mouth roles for Human Resources, alongside Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat), and Keke Palmer (Hustlers), who will be joining the cast as series regulars. Shame Wizard voice actor David Thewlis also returns for the series, as well as Brandon Kyle Goodman, a writer for Big Mouth Season four.

Park, who plays a ‘Logic Rock’ named Pete, talked briefly about his newfound role at a panel for this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. He declared that he’s “very much a logic rock.” Park added, “I felt like this part was written for me, was it? I’m very logical, organized, clean. Pete does everything by the book like me. He has rock hard abs.” At the same event, Kroll, who co-created Big Mouth and Human Resources, established the differences between the two series regarding the characters within each show. “You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” he began. “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.”

In the context of Big Mouth, hormone monsters serve as shoulder devils who become the guides for some of the most inconvenient, awkward, and occasionally repressed desires faced by the teenage characters on the series who are going through all the ups and downs of puberty. Human Resources is being advertised as a much more adult series, focusing around the hormone monsters, Shame Wizards, Depression Kitties, and many other species that guide humanity through various stages of life.

Big Mouth’s season four will premier in December 2021, and is Netflix’s critically acclaimed half-hour adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Goldberg (Family Guy). It chronicles the glorious nightmare of teenage puberty in a hilarious manner and includes nasty details. Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Kelly Galuska, the creative team behind Big Mouth, are all set to executive produce Human Resources. Human Resources is yet to get an official release date by Netflix.