Here’s how Twitter users react as ‘FAU-G’ is set to release on Republic Day!

January 4, 2021
AnimationXpress Team

The much-awaited launch of Fearless And United: Guards (FAU-G) mobile game is set for Republic Day, 26 January. Bengaluru-based game developer, nCore Games, along with actor Akshay Kumar revealed the launch date on Twitter along with the game’s anthem song video.

The game’s first teaser was released on Dusshera last year which also included a glimpse of what will be included in the Galwan valley episode. The earlier teaser only showed close combat and did not reveal any weapons. However, this time around the Indian soldiers can be seen using assault rifles as well. The new trailer also includes the title track ‘FAU-G’ or Fauji. Also, there are a few dialogues in Punjabi as well. In the opening scene of the trailer, the soldiers can be heard talking in Punjabi, and one can assume the game is also going to incorporate vernacular languages.

However, the impact of that on the gameplay is not yet sure. The graphical use of guns and blood sets it apart from PUBG Mobile since FAU-G has a lot less blood when compared to the gunshots that are fired, as per the trailer. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay turns out and what language will be used to make it more appealing.

Unlike PUBG, FAU-G has missions and episodes, which will not have a battle royale mode. The game was supposed to launch in the third quarter of 2020 but was faced delay. Users can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store to receive the game as soon as it is released on Republic Day. With the date and trailer launch video of FAU-G many have reacted on the microblogging site Twitter and here are some of the instances :

