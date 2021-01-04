Here’s how Twitter users react as ‘FAU-G’ is set to release on Republic Day!

The much-awaited launch of Fearless And United: Guards (FAU-G) mobile game is set for Republic Day, 26 January. Bengaluru-based game developer, nCore Games, along with actor Akshay Kumar revealed the launch date on Twitter along with the game’s anthem song video.
What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games
Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J
Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS
— nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021
The game’s first teaser was released on Dusshera last year which also included a glimpse of what will be included in the Galwan valley episode. The earlier teaser only showed close combat and did not reveal any weapons. However, this time around the Indian soldiers can be seen using assault rifles as well. The new trailer also includes the title track ‘FAU-G’ or Fauji. Also, there are a few dialogues in Punjabi as well. In the opening scene of the trailer, the soldiers can be heard talking in Punjabi, and one can assume the game is also going to incorporate vernacular languages.
Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁
Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh
Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021
However, the impact of that on the gameplay is not yet sure. The graphical use of guns and blood sets it apart from PUBG Mobile since FAU-G has a lot less blood when compared to the gunshots that are fired, as per the trailer. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay turns out and what language will be used to make it more appealing.
Unlike PUBG, FAU-G has missions and episodes, which will not have a battle royale mode. The game was supposed to launch in the third quarter of 2020 but was faced delay. Users can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store to receive the game as soon as it is released on Republic Day. With the date and trailer launch video of FAU-G many have reacted on the microblogging site Twitter and here are some of the instances :
#FAUG is all set to release
Me to @akshaykumar 😅 pic.twitter.com/bRrHs7MPJ4
— 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dptweets7) January 3, 2021
#FAUG#PUBG owner right Now.. pic.twitter.com/mnIeemhKrt
— BaBoo Liya (@dhymantlia) January 3, 2021
Me waiting for the release date of #FAUG 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/wIB0nwcid9
— 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dptweets7) January 3, 2021
#FAUG its Trending now!!!
FAU-G release on 26/1 pic.twitter.com/LnsM5M1qD8
— Sinchana Gowda (@imSinchana) January 3, 2021
#FAUG coming soon*
E-sport players who want to play pubg* pic.twitter.com/EzVI58pfmP
— Arunwal (@Fakchod) January 3, 2021
#FAUG will going to be release on 26th January
Pubg players : pic.twitter.com/lEXeZjlvaa
— NaDeEm TyAgI🔥 🇮🇳 (@mr_deem69) January 3, 2021
#FAUGGame
Following India’s New battle ground game ” #FAUG “,
Nepal has Decided to release its own game pic.twitter.com/cci37DTCjz
— 👷𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚖𝚊𝚗👷👉🏗️ (@Er_jaSsHbharti) January 3, 2021
#FAUG #FAUGGame
See full image ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Vh8tDCLrUW
— A K i B (@akibaliii) January 3, 2021
PUBG players are excited for #FAUG
Me in 2021 – pic.twitter.com/LvBkA7gbqO
— Janardhan Jakhar ROCKSTAR Waale (@memeenist) January 3, 2021
#FAUG Game is All set to lunch on 26 January 2021 on republic Day
Hope it’s Meets All the Expectations. pic.twitter.com/HZ5arnxYDl
— Anand /আনন্দ🌸 (@Anand_kr_7654) January 4, 2021
Can’t wait to play this game. Hope it’s doesn’t disappoint us, as the way it being hyped. #FAUG pic.twitter.com/WI88K8GGmt
— Nayab (@Introvert4747) January 3, 2021
WE ARE UNABLE TO REGISTER FOR FAUG PLEASE nCORE GAMES DO SOMETHING @nCore_games @vishal https://t.co/zYBI8zffpl pic.twitter.com/nEKySET2DR
— PRO GAMING SQUAD IS LIVE (@PROGAMINGSQUAD2) January 3, 2021
#FAUG
FAUG is all set To release My friends to me
Will You play the game
Me : pic.twitter.com/FneuBmyRj4
— Yash Manglani (@YashManglani17) January 3, 2021
ohhh yeah 😍😍
We Proud Of you @akshaykumar and @vishalgondal #FAUG #BeFearless https://t.co/PGWztR95Aw
— Sujal Thakkar (@SujalThakkar15) January 3, 2021
Faug game release on Republic day
Indians be like ; pic.twitter.com/HIl1NRYXi7
— SøüL ☯️ DèęP (@Deep_Devil_13) January 4, 2021
#FAUG owner rn-: pic.twitter.com/qUq53f1pPa
— Kadak Chaiii🔥👉👈 (@Assumation1) January 3, 2021
Many PUBG streamer already register for #FAUG
Meanwhile PUBG-owner to Faug pic.twitter.com/ITRLMDZftq
— Rehaan 🔰 (@sarcastiqlonda) January 3, 2021
After looking at the teaser of #FAUG,#PUBG to Indians – pic.twitter.com/gVVRsohBOy
— Kaagaz Scanner ( कागज़ स्कैनर ) (@KaagazS) January 3, 2021
#FAUG
*FAU-G game is all set to launch on 26/1 pic.twitter.com/yhy9NZmhIH
— Ravikant Sharma (@RKxmemes) January 3, 2021
#FAUG coming on 26th January.
Meanwhile PUBG: pic.twitter.com/j4vHZXTVQS
— TechNtrolls (@TechnTrolls) January 3, 2021
*#FAUG is all set to Release*
Indian parents:- *After knowing it* pic.twitter.com/wquWBOvCzi
— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 3, 2021
Many PUBG streamer already register for #FAUG
Meanwhile PUBG-owner to them-: pic.twitter.com/U60wNOsixu
— Pulkit🥳/// (@sarcasticyadav_) January 3, 2021
#FAUG
When Indian Mom get to know that Fau-g is realising in India soon🧐🤦:- pic.twitter.com/dSn4ZFyzF8
— Rohit D. Kotrunge💮 (@Nyctophile_14) January 3, 2021
#FAUG
Me watching #FAUG anthem pic.twitter.com/BFsLFInP32
— Positivity (@Positiv92173522) January 3, 2021
#FAUG releasing on 26th jan
Gamers to #PUBGMOBILE – pic.twitter.com/KRUBX0fsi6
— sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡ //Sakshi Stan (@Shivu_Memes) January 3, 2021
#FAUG is coming up!!
Meanwhile PUBG players: pic.twitter.com/a6iYu9BSUK
— Memer_सिद्धार्थ (@shit_memer007) January 3, 2021
#FAUG launching on January 26
Le #PUBG : pic.twitter.com/i0lMAQNi4t
— Shivam Chavan (@ShivamC43781738) January 3, 2021