Here’s how Twitter users react as ‘FAU-G’ is set to release on Republic Day!

The much-awaited launch of Fearless And United: Guards (FAU-G) mobile game is set for Republic Day, 26 January. Bengaluru-based game developer, nCore Games, along with actor Akshay Kumar revealed the launch date on Twitter along with the game’s anthem song video.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The game’s first teaser was released on Dusshera last year which also included a glimpse of what will be included in the Galwan valley episode. The earlier teaser only showed close combat and did not reveal any weapons. However, this time around the Indian soldiers can be seen using assault rifles as well. The new trailer also includes the title track ‘FAU-G’ or Fauji. Also, there are a few dialogues in Punjabi as well. In the opening scene of the trailer, the soldiers can be heard talking in Punjabi, and one can assume the game is also going to incorporate vernacular languages.

Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem 🦁 Pre-register now https://t.co/8cuWhoHDBh

Launch 🎮 26/1@VishalGondal @nCore_games @BharatKeVeer #FAUG pic.twitter.com/ctp5otrjLE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 3, 2021

However, the impact of that on the gameplay is not yet sure. The graphical use of guns and blood sets it apart from PUBG Mobile since FAU-G has a lot less blood when compared to the gunshots that are fired, as per the trailer. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay turns out and what language will be used to make it more appealing.

Unlike PUBG, FAU-G has missions and episodes, which will not have a battle royale mode. The game was supposed to launch in the third quarter of 2020 but was faced delay. Users can pre-register for the game on Google Play Store to receive the game as soon as it is released on Republic Day. With the date and trailer launch video of FAU-G many have reacted on the microblogging site Twitter and here are some of the instances :

Me waiting for the release date of #FAUG 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/wIB0nwcid9 — 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dptweets7) January 3, 2021

#FAUG will going to be release on 26th January Pubg players : pic.twitter.com/lEXeZjlvaa — NaDeEm TyAgI🔥 🇮🇳 (@mr_deem69) January 3, 2021

#FAUGGame

Following India’s New battle ground game ” #FAUG “,

Nepal has Decided to release its own game pic.twitter.com/cci37DTCjz — 👷𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚖𝚊𝚗👷👉🏗️ (@Er_jaSsHbharti) January 3, 2021

PUBG players are excited for #FAUG Me in 2021 – pic.twitter.com/LvBkA7gbqO — Janardhan Jakhar ROCKSTAR Waale (@memeenist) January 3, 2021

#FAUG Game is All set to lunch on 26 January 2021 on republic Day

Hope it’s Meets All the Expectations. pic.twitter.com/HZ5arnxYDl — Anand /আনন্দ🌸 (@Anand_kr_7654) January 4, 2021

Can’t wait to play this game. Hope it’s doesn’t disappoint us, as the way it being hyped. #FAUG pic.twitter.com/WI88K8GGmt — Nayab (@Introvert4747) January 3, 2021

WE ARE UNABLE TO REGISTER FOR FAUG PLEASE nCORE GAMES DO SOMETHING @nCore_games @vishal https://t.co/zYBI8zffpl pic.twitter.com/nEKySET2DR — PRO GAMING SQUAD IS LIVE (@PROGAMINGSQUAD2) January 3, 2021

#FAUG

FAUG is all set To release My friends to me

Will You play the game

Me : pic.twitter.com/FneuBmyRj4 — Yash Manglani (@YashManglani17) January 3, 2021

Faug game release on Republic day

Indians be like ; pic.twitter.com/HIl1NRYXi7 — SøüL ☯️ DèęP (@Deep_Devil_13) January 4, 2021

Many PUBG streamer already register for #FAUG Meanwhile PUBG-owner to Faug pic.twitter.com/ITRLMDZftq — Rehaan 🔰 (@sarcastiqlonda) January 3, 2021

#FAUG

*FAU-G game is all set to launch on 26/1 pic.twitter.com/yhy9NZmhIH — Ravikant Sharma (@RKxmemes) January 3, 2021

Many PUBG streamer already register for #FAUG Meanwhile PUBG-owner to them-: pic.twitter.com/U60wNOsixu — Pulkit🥳/// (@sarcasticyadav_) January 3, 2021