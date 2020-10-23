Here are the Nintendo Download feature content for this week

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eshop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eshop on Nintendo Switch The Red Lantern – Survive the Alaskan tundra in this story-driven, rogue-lite survival adventure game as you find your way home with your team of five sled dogs. Manage your resources carefully, brave the cold and stave off the dangers of an ever-changing frozen wilderness. Supraland – Experience a fresh take on puzzles and exploration in the ultimate “sandbox” adventure. Embark on a valiant quest to save your toy village in this first-person, open-world puzzle-platformer. Battle your way toward an audience with the Blue King. GONNER2 – Death needs your help! Journey your way through deep, dark and chaotic places with sparks of unimaginable color and crazy bosses, all while trying to literally keep your head. This procedurally generated co-op platformer will keep you on your toes with its intense, platformer-shooter action. Carto – Separated from her Granny during a storm, young Carto must use her innate cartography powers to map and manipulate the world around her on her quest to be reunited. Featuring lush, hand-drawn visuals across a variety of biomes, Carto is a charming adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-altering puzzle mechanic. Carto will be available on 27 October.



Demos:

Kirby Fighters 2 Demo – Kirby fights to be the last one standing when he takes on the treacherous battle tower in Kirby Fighters 2, and now you can try the game out with a free demo in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. In Kirby Fighters 2, Kirby brings a gauntlet of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 of the most iconic copy abilities from throughout the Kirby series, like Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby’s new Wrestler ability. The demo allows players to try out four play styles and adventure through one chapter of the game. It offers both online and local modes, with the ability to play with others who have purchased the full game. Don’t let Kirby’s cuteness distract you: He packs a lean and mean pink punch that’ll leave you huffing and puffing!

Also, new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

A Frog Game

Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered

Blackjack Hands

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – Available 27 October

– Available 27 October CrossKrush – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October Death Race 2020

Double Pug Switch

Dungreed – Available 27 October

– Available 27 October Farm Mechanic Simulator – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October FRACTER

Galacide – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October Gnome More War – Available 26 October

– Available 26 October Grood – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October INSTANT Chef Party – Available 27 October

– Available 27 October Kakurasu World – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October Lord of the Click – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October LUNA The Shadow Dust

Maze – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October My Universe – Fashion Boutique – Available 27 October

– Available 27 October Nullum

Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty – Available 27 October

– Available 27 October Outbreak: Epidemic

Pumpkin Jack – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition

Restless Hero

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure

Supermarket Shriek – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October The Bluecoats North & South – Available 27 October

– Available 27 October The Coma: Recut

They Bleed Pixels

Toolboy

Torchlight III

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October Truck Driving Simulator – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October Truck Mechanic Simulator – Available 23 October

– Available 23 October WARTILE

