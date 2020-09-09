Here are the ‘Destiny 2’ full patch notes

Bungie has rolled out a new update for Destiny 2 on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One that tweaks how Perks operate and are consumed. The full patch notes for Update 2.9.2 are detailed below.

In the blog post, Bungie refers to the new Revenant as a “ninja” class. Warlocks use Stasis to instantly freeze and shatter targets and Titans control the environment by building massive structures, but Hunters can slow the environment down to their pace.

The new Hunter Super is called Silence and Squall, and works similarly to the Blade Barrage Super from 2018’s Forsaken expansion. The Hunter leaps into the air and throws the Kama blade (the giant ice pick in the image above). The first Kama sends out a freezing wave wherever it impacts, locking enemies in place.

Like with Blade Barrage, the Hunter throws a second attack — the second Kama — half a second after the first. But this Kama spawns a deadly ice storm where it lands. The winds track enemies down, slowing and damaging them in the process. This two-pronged approach lets Hunters prioritise based on which group of enemies needs damage and which needs removal from play immediately. And there’s nothing stopping Hunters from throwing both Kama in the same location.

A message from Bungie explains: “Early on we knew that the Hunter would embody the idea of slowing the battle around them with their Stasis powers.

“That starts with Withering Blade, the Hunter Revenant’s melee attack. The player throws a deadly Stasis shuriken into the fight; it ricochets off surfaces and enemies, slowing and damaging them along the way. Land two shuriken on the same target and that enemy will be instantly frozen.

“When fully charged with ability energy, the Hunter Revenant can unleash their deadly Super – Silence and Squall. Named after the pair of Kama blades that the Hunter summons, this Super involves a two-pronged attack, with each Kama blade having a different function.

“The first blade, when thrown, immediately detonates on impact, freezing enemies in a radius from the centre of the blast. Hurl Squall, the second blade, and it will embed itself in a surface (or an enemy) and then detonate, creating a Stasis storm that will track nearby enemies, slowing and damaging them as it makes contact.”

Here is the official patch notes:

ACTIVITIES

Gambit

Fixed an issue that caused players to freeze when spawning into Gambit.

Prophecy Dungeon

Fixed an issue where enemies could stop spawning in Hexahedron area, blocking players from progressing.

Nightfall

Fixed an issue where enemies would stop responding to players if they carried motes from a Contact event into the Savathun’s Song or Festering Core Nightfall.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Investment

Fixed an issue where players who completed Tommy’s Matchbook catalyst pursuit were re-awarded it.

Fixed an issue where the Trials vendor engram advertised rewards at zero Power level. Note: This was simply a display error; the actual Power you would receive was not affected.

Fixed an issue where the Cold Denial ornament ADS view looked very different from the base weapon.

Prestige Eater of Worlds and Spire of Stars ornaments can be viewed in collections.

The “Become Legend” step of the New Light quest incorrectly asked players to reach Power level 950. It now correctly ask players to reach Power level 1000.

Redrix’s Broadsword will now be available to reclaim from Collections. Note: This will be locked to the first roll rewarded when completing the Broadsword quest.

Made improvements to Sleeper Node RNG on Mars. When combining Resonate Stems, it is very unlikely that the resulting Override Frequency will unlock a node in your current area. For example, if you need to unlock a node in Heatsink, you should leave Heatsink before creating an Override Frequency. Destiny 2 has an internal checklist of nodes you have unlocked. This checklist is separate from the count you see in game, and prior to this fix, the checklist would frequently be cleared. Clearing this checklist is the reason duplicates were so common. Going forward, the checklist will never be cleared. Note: If you create an Override Frequency for a node that you have opened in the past, you should open the node again instead of deleting the Override Frequency. This will allow the internal checklist to be updated, and help prevent future duplicates.

Spider will begin offering three weekly Wanted bounties, up from one. Note: These bounties will now award 10k Glimmer, down from 15k.

Fixed an issue where the Guardian Games quest was still present in some players’ inventories. Seriously, if this Quest isn’t fully removed this time, we’re going to need to talk to Zavala about how Titans are rubbing their win in everyone’s faces. It’s not very nice of them to do that. Please stop reminding me that Hunters lost.

Fixed an issue where players could block quest progress by acquiring Calcified Light without the quest active.

Reduced amount of Shader drops from Umbral Engrams.

Weapons

Exotics Ruinous Effigy: Transmutation Spheres can no longer be picked up by players with active Super abilities. Perks that provide ability energy on Super activation (Apotheosis Veil, Radiant Largesse) now activate after Super energy is consumed. These perks used to activate during the Super’s warmup, but that allowed players to cancel their Super during warmup to gain ability energy without consuming their Super energy. This change will prevent activating these perks for “free.” Fixed an issue affecting the perks on Jade Rabbit and Merciless. Perks that activate “on hit” weren’t triggering properly when projectiles over-penetrated their target.



Armor

Solstice of Heroes: When in first person view, most of the Gauntlets are invisible except for the gold trim and hands. Fixed a misaligned solstice glow on Hunter Solstice leg arrangement. Increased glow intensity.



General