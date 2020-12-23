GungHo Online Entertainment hosts ‘TEPPEN World Championship 2020’ finals

GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE) will be hosting the TEPPEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 (WC2020) finals, where the 32 best TEPPEN players from around the world will duke it out for the title of World Champion. Sponsored by ZONe Energy, MSI, and Meiji, the competition will take place on 26 December at 23:00 PT UTC and can be watched on the official TEPPEN Twitch channel.

Players will compete to win from a prize pool of roughly $48,000. Prizes include:

First Place: ~$29K and the opportunity to redesign an existing card to create a custom Secret card

Second Place: ~$9.6K

Third Place:~$5.7K

Fourth Place: $1.9K

Fifth to eighth Place: ~$480

All participants: All player names will be published in-game in the TEPPENapp

The Online Region CUP (ORC) was held in October to determine the top three players in ORC from each region (Japan, America, Europe, and Asia Pacific). The top 20 players in Ranked Matches, with the highest tour points totals from January to September, were selected to participate, as well, for the 32 total finalists.

All Heroes, Hero Arts, and Cards (except Secret Cards) can be used in the finals. Matches will be decided by Best of Three (BO3) and all draws will require a rematch.