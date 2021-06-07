‘Guild of Dungeoneering’ to receive a major remake for 2021

The indie card battler Guild of Dungeoneering is getting a major remaster this year as revealed at the Guerrilla Collective digital games festival. Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition brings new quests, monsters, classes, weapons and loot – plus all the original’s DLC – together in one supreme package.



See all the pillaging, plundering and dungeoneering action in the trailer

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition is the turn-based dungeon crawler with a twist – instead of controlling the hero, players build the dungeon around them. Using cards drawn from their guild decks players lay down rooms, monsters, traps and (of course) loot.



All of this is dressed in a hugely nostalgic ‘pen & paper’ art style, influenced by classic 1980s and 90s tabletop RPGs (plus games the devs made as kids!).

Led by Colm Larkin and Fred Mangan, Gambrinous is an indie studio based in Dublin, Ireland. Known for Guild of Dungeoneering and Cardpocalypse, Gambrinous makes games inspired by the wonder of tabletop and board games.

“Starting as a game jam entry in 2013, it’s a miracle the original Guild of Dungeoneering is as good as it is!Ultimate Edition is our chance to delve back into the dungeon – armed with everything we know now – and make the game truly shine. We’ve fully rebuilt Guild of Dungeoneering in a new engine, tweaked and rebalanced every system and then added a whole load of new content to top it off. Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition is the biggest and best version of the game we’ve ever made; which should give the ever-popular singing bard narrator a lot to croon about,” says Larkin.

Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition will be released in 2021.